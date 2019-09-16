Sheila Nevins' MTV Documentary Films Nabs 'Gay Chorus Deep South'

The former HBO exec plans a theatrical release later this year for awards-season consideration.

Sheila Nevins' MTV Documentary Films has picked up Gay Chorus Deep South, the Tribeca Film Festival award-winning film about a gay choir on a red-state tour by director David Charles Rodrigues.

The feature doc recounts members of the Gay Men's Chorus of San Francisco touring several Southern states with restrictive anti-gay laws and delivering a message of love and acceptance to those fighting anti-LGBTQ bigotry.

Nevins, the former HBO exec who left the premium cable channel in 2018 after a 38-year run and recently launched a documentary unit for MTV Studios, plans a fall release this year for awards season consideration. "The LGBTQ bias is fierce in southern states. Faced with unrelenting resistance, these brave men break barriers with song and continue to sing and raise their voices in the name of diversity," Nevins said in a statement.

Rodrigues' film includes a climactic concert at a Southern Baptist mega-church in South Carolina and premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the audience award for best documentary feature.

"To have Sheila and MTV Documentary Films be a part of Gay Chorus Deep South not only means the world to me, it also means the entire world will get to experience the powerful message and voices of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus," Rodrigues added in his own statement.

MTV Documentary Films will also release the documentary this fall as anti-LGBTQ legislation and laws in U.S. southern states target basic human rights across the nation. Executive produced by Nevins, Gay Chorus Deep South is produced and financed by Rausch Street Films and is written and directed by Rodrigues.

Bud Johnston and Jesse Moss produced the film, while Brian Chesky, James Goode and Tony Hogqvist executive produce. The film's sale was negotiated by Bahareh Kamali and Lance McPherson on behalf of MTV Documentary Films and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.