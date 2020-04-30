Shelli Taylor Succeeds Tim League as CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

League will assume the newly created role of executive chairman, in addition to continuing to lead the circuit's programming strategy.

Shelli Taylor is succeeding Tim League as CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, one of the country's preeminent independent theater chains that is known for its maverick programming and dining offerings.

Taylor most recently served as president of United Planet Fitness Partners, where she oversaw nearly 170 facilities across the country. Prior to that, she spent nearly two decades at Starbucks. Taylor assumes her new job at Alamo on Friday.

League has been named to the newly created position of executive chairman and will continue to lead the chain's booking and programming strategy. He also will lead the board of directors and continue to guide and develop new initiatives for Alamo, sister company Mondo and genre festival Fantastic Fest.

“Six months ago I began searching for a CEO who could work as a partner and collaborator, with a strong voice and battle-tested leadership skills. Shelli Taylor brings that and more," League said Thursday in a statement.

He continued: “Alamo Drafthouse is the only leadership role I’ve ever known. I am in awe of the depth and breadth of Shelli’s leadership and brand growth experience. I am excited to partner with her to rise from the current challenges that our industry faces and continue to drive towards our company vision, to be the best damn cinema that has ever or will ever exist."

Added Taylor: "Tim League and his talented team have built an unequaled cinema brand that is built on passion, innovation, and a local community mindset encompassing everything from food and drink to fantastic programming."

At Starbucks, Taylor was instrumental in expanding the company's footprint in China to roughly 3,000 stores.

Taylor, along with League, faces the immediate challenge of reopening 41 Alamo locations that were closed in the latter part of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.