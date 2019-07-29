'Sherlock Holmes 3' Among 10 New Films to Shoot in California

Warner Bros.' Will Smith drama 'King Richard' and Universal's 'Purge 5' have also qualified for tax incentives to film in the state.

Sherlock Holmes 3 is set to film in California.

The Robert Downey Jr. film is one of 10 projects the state's film commission announced will be shooting in the state. Others include Warner Bros' Will Smith drama King Richard, which centers on the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Universal's Purge 5 and the Little Shop of Horrors remake.

"California is once again competing for big-budget film projects because it’s becoming clear that chasing the highest tax credit doesn’t always provide the best value,” said newly appointed California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell. "In addition to our tax credit program, we have so many resources that other locales simply can’t match."

Each of the projects have been conditionally approved for tax credits under the state's $330 million program, and are estimated to generate $310 million in qualified spending across the state. Sherlock Holmes 3 alone is expected to bring in nearly $107 million in qualified spending, making it the second high project spend to date for the revamped tax incentives program. Captain Marvel currently holds that record at $118 million.

The 10 movies will employ an estimated 1,561 crew, 469 cast and 31,550 background actors and stand-ins over a combined 453 filming days in in the state. What's also noteworthy about this group of films, five of which are independent and five of which are studio projects, is that eight of the 10 of them plan to shoot outside Los Angeles' 30 Mile Zone.

"A key goal for Program 2.0 is to bring the economic benefits of film and TV production to regions across the state, and that’s a goal we’re achieving on a consistent basis," added Bell. "It’s great to see so many tax credit projects bring jobs and spending to regions beyond the Los Angeles 30-Mile Studio Zone."

The other films qualified for the funds include American Pie Presents: Girls Rule, Cherry, Janis, Macbeth, Pandora and an untitled Atomic Monster project. A total of 58 film projects applied for tax credits during the June 17 to 21 application period.