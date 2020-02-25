Sherry Lansing to Host Joe Biden Fundraiser

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Richard Blum and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are co-hosts of the March 4 event.

As Joe Biden hopes to keep his campaign afloat, he's enlisting the help of a few Hollywood friends.

A day after 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries, the former vice president is set to head to California for a fundraiser held at the house of former Paramount chief Sherry Lansing in Los Angeles, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the co-hosts for the March 4 event are California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her husband, investment banker Richard C. Blum, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Lansing. Tickets are priced from $1,000 to $2,800.

Feinstein formally backed Biden in October, while the former vice president had endorsed her reelection bid for a fifth term in Congress a year earlier.

Biden, who had been leading many Democratic primary national polls in 2019, has seen disappointing results in the first few voting states.

The Delaware politician placed fourth in the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3, fifth in the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 11 and second in the Nevada caucus on Saturday.

Biden has staked his campaign on a strong showing in the upcoming South Carolina primary on Saturday as a way to boost his stature on Super Tuesday. He currently leads polling in the state with 30 percent of support to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 22 percent, per FiveThirtyEight's average.