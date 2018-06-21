Shia LaBeouf, David Ayer Re-Team for Thriller 'Tax Collector'

The two worked together on WWII tank drama 'Fury'.

Shia LaBeouf and director David Ayer, who worked together on 2014 WWII drama Fury, are re-teaming for crime thriller Tax Collector.

Ayer wrote and will direct the movie that will shoot this summer in Los Angeles and with Bobby Soto also set to star.

Chris Long will produce via his and Ayer's Cedar Park Entertainment, along with Hacksaw Ridge production company Cross Creek Pictures.

LaBeouf was just in theaters with tennis drama Borg vs McEnroe and wrapped filming on Honey Boy, which he wrote and is based on LaBeouf's own raltionship with his father. Ayer last directed Netflix feature Bright, and he is set to return for the sequel.