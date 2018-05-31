Shia LaBeouf Looks Like His Dad in New Movie Role

The star is filming a biographically inspired movie called 'Honey Boy.'

Throwing vanity aside, Shia LaBeouf has aged himself up, going partially bald for his new film Honey Boy, in which he plays a character based on his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

Alma Har’el is directing the feature, written by Shia LaBeouf, which tells, in a roman-a-clef fashion, a story about LaBeouf’s relationship with his dad.

While LaBeouf plays his father, Lucas Hedges is playing a young version of the actor in the project produced by Automatik.

The script landed on the Black List with the following description: “A child actor and his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father attempt to mend their contentious relationship over the course of a decade.”

LaBeouf, the one-time Steven Spielberg protege who starred in the Transformers movies, got his big break acting on Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and has described pingponging between the set and 12-step programs with his father, a former clown performer and recovering heroin addict. "Honey boy" was the nickname given to him by his father.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones is producing via Automatik Entertainment along with Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films and Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features. Automatik's Fred Berger is executive producer. Endeavor Content put together the financing and will co-represent worldwide rights with CAA.