Shia LaBeouf to Star in Drama 'Pieces of a Woman' (Exclusive)

Shia LaBeouf, who will soon be in theaters with semi-biographical drama Honey Boy, will star in drama Pieces of a Woman with The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

The feature takes place after a home birth goes tragically awry, when a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey and tries to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.

Kornél Mundruczó, the filmmaker behind Un Certain Regard winner White God, will direct from a script by frequent collaborator Kata Wéber.

Little Lamb Productions, a division of Bron Studios that is behind hit HBO show Euphoria, is behind the project, which is being co-financed by Creative Wealth Media.

Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson will produce for Little Lamb, along with Aaron Ryder (Arrival). Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil will executive produce.

Production is due to begin in December in Montreal.

LaBeouf was last in theaters with indie break-out Peanut Butter Falcon. Upcoming projects include a re-teaming with director David Ayer on crime drama The Tax Collector.