Hollywood Film Awards: Shia LaBeouf, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Wilde Set for Honors

The stars will be recognized for their work in films this year at the Nov. 3 gala.

The Hollywood Film Awards has unveiled another group of honorees for its 2019 awards ceremony.

Shia LaBeouf, Taron Egerton, Cynthia Erivo and Olivia Wilde will be recognized during the Nov. 3 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

LaBeouf, who wrote and stars in the semiautobiographical Honey Boy, will receive the Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award.

Rocketman star Taron Egerton will receive the Hollywood Breakout Actor Award for his portrayal of Elton John.

Tony-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner Erivo will be recognized with the Hollywood Breakout Actress Award for her titular, starring role as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet.

And Wilde, an actress in her own right, will be recognized for her feature-length directorial debut, the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, with the Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award.

These four honorees (additional awards recipients will be revealed in the coming weeks) join the previously announced craft-awards recipients and Toy Story 4, set to receive the Hollywood Animation Award.

Rob Riggle will host the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards, which is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.