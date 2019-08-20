'The Shining' Axe, 'Gladiator' Armor, Monty Python's Holy Hand Grenade Set for London Auction

Prop Store's U.K. sale has lots worth in excess of $7.5 million and also includes 007 pistols and 'Star Wars' lightsabers.

Film and TV fans with cash to burn can pick up props such as Russell Crowe's Maximus armor from Gladiator, Jack Nicholson's famed axe from The Shining and the holy hand grenade of Antioch in Monty Python and the Holy Grail at a U.K. auction next month.

The items are part of a major haul of 900 lots of memorabilia set to be included in Prop Store's upcoming London sale, now into its sixth year. The 2019 catalog, unveiled Tuesday, comes with an estimated price tag in excess of $7.5 million, making it the U.K.'s largest live auction.

Gladiator's Roman general armor (worn in the opening scenes) is estimated at $36,000-$60,000, the axe swung by Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance in The Shining is estimated at $48,000-$73,000, and the holy hand grenade – as thrown by Eric Idle's King Arthur to defeat the deadly Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog – is priced at $60,000-$121,000.

Elsewhere, other items include Mel Gibson's claymore sword from Braveheart ($36,000-$60,000), Samuel L. Jackson's lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ($60,000-$121,000), a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope ($145,000-$181,000), a complete Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton in Batman ($97,000-$145,000) and the Walther PPK Pistol with Silencer and Holster used by Pierce Brosnan in James Bond: Goldeneye ($48,000-$73,000).

For those on a tighter budget, a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket announcement poster from Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, estimated at $362, and a Mr DNA Animation Cel, autographed by Steven Spielberg, from Jurassic Park and estimated at $725, are also up for sale.

The Prop Store auction will take place at London's BFI IMAX on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.