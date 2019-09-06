Shohreh Aghdashloo Joins Iranian Dance Drama 'Arezou'

The directorial debut of Sophia Kiapos will premiere on Sept. 8 at the Toronto Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theater.

Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo has joined the cast of Arezou, which was inspired by The Iranian National Ballet Company, one of the greatest artistic movements in the world that was disbanded in 1979 during the revolution.

The directorial debut of Sophia Kiapos, the film will be produced by Chelsea Winstanley, who is also a producer on Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit which will premiere on Sept. 8 at TIFF at the Princess of Wales Theater

Set in Post-Revolution Tehran, the movie will follow a 12-year-old girl who discovers the secret world of an illegal, underground ballet group and rewrites her destiny.

Arezou will be in Farsi and shot on Super 16mm Kodak film, with production commencing in the first quarter of 2020 in Toronto.

Winstanley will produce alongside Liz Cardenas, who was recently nominated for the John Cassavetes Spirit Award for Never Goin' Back.

"The authenticity of the project and commitment to depicting Iranian culture, history and language in such a truthful way is what attracted me to this film," said Winstanley, whose credit also include What We Do in the Shadows and the doc Merata, the later of which was released by Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY. “I found a great partner in Liz to bring Sophia’s beautiful and poetic vision to life on screen."

Aghdashloo, who is repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Artists Partnership and Round Table, can currently be seen in Amazon series The Expanse.

Kiapos is repped by Paradigm.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Sept. 6 daily issue at the Toronto Film Festival.