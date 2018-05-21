Shonda Rhimes, Tyra Banks Invest in TheSkimm

A group of female investors were part of the media company's $12 million funding round.

Media startup theSkimm has raised more funding from a group of female investors that include Shonda Rhimes and Tyra Banks.

The investments complete theSkimm's $12 million series C round, which included funding from GV, Spanx founder Sara Blakely and existing investors 21st Century Fox, RRE Ventures and Homebrew Ventures. Other women who invested in the round include USC Annenberg dean Willow Bay, Jesse Draper, Linnea Roberts and Hope Taitz.

"As a female led and founded company, we are excited to have the opportunity to bring such an impressive and dynamic group of female investors into theSkimm fold," co-founders and co-CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg said in a statement. "With a majority of our audience being female, it's vital to the success of our business to involve women at every single level, and that includes our investors. With their added perspective and resources, we look forward to this next chapter in our company’s history."

Six-year-old theSkimm launched with a news-centric email newsletter aimed at millennial women. It has since expanded into various products, including an app and the podcast Skimm'd from The Couch. TheSkimm currently counts a community of 30,000 brand ambassadors around the country.