'Shooting the Mafia' Documentary Picked Up By Cohen Media Group

Kim Longinotto's film focus on photographer Letizia Battaglia.

Cohen Media Group has acquired U.S. rights to Shooting the Mafia, Kim Longinotto’s documentary about a photojournalist covering organized crime in Italy. The film had its world premiere in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and also screened in the Panorama section of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film focuses on photographer Letizia Battaglia and her work. “Kim Longinotto’s film is a stirring tribute to the remarkable Letizia Battaglia, who put herself at great personal risk to document appalling crime and its victims,” Charles S. Cohen, chairman and CEO of Cohen Media Group, said in announcing the acquisition.

The film is presented by Impact Partners and is a Screen Ireland/Lunar Pictures film. It is produced by Niamh Fagan. Executive producers are Dan Cogan, Jenny Raskin and Geralyn White Dreyfous of Impact Partners, Lesley McKimm of Screen Ireland, Elena Foster, Patty Quillin, and Regina K. Scully.

Gary Rubin, executive vp of Cohen Media Group, negotiated the deal with Ben Braun and Ben Schwartz of Submarine.