Shop Talk: Balenciaga's Revamped Flagship, Stars Spotted Power Shopping

The latest guide to shopping in L.A. Allen Schwartz's new pop-up shop, Frame opens at Palisades Village, shop with Jonathan Simkhai & Chanel Iman tonight, and more fashion news.

Power Shopping

Rupert Murdoch’s wife, Jerry Hall, and Anjelica Huston browsed beauty products at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. ... Melissa McCarthy looked for design ideas for a home project in Tom Dixon Shop at Culver City’s Platform complex. ... Charlize Theron and Matt Damon (separately) hit Rag & Bone on Melrose Avenue. ... Bradley Cooper dropped by Jennifer Meyer at Palisades Village. ... Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, and also Reese Witherspoon, stopped by Capitol x Irene Neuwirth at the Brentwood Country Mart. ... Adele and Ellen Pompeo have been in at children’s store Bonpoint recently. — THR Staff

Balenciaga Reopens Larger Flagship on Rodeo Drive

Balenciaga is on the move again. The luxury fashion house led by artistic director Demna Gvasalia relocated its Rodeo Drive flagship to a larger space across the street on June 8. (It previously moved from Melrose Avenue in 2016.) Spanning approximately 6,000 square feet, the new store features a "unique spatial design that displays the inner workings of the faceless two-story building to passersby." Translation: The brand's latest women's and men's collections and an exclusive "Los Angeles" tote bag ($1,520) on display in an industrial-modern setting, complete with concrete slabs, polished metal surfaces, conveyor rail fixtures and carpeting featuring motifs inspired by (what else?) Windows system error messages.

Balenciaga, 338 North Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills; balenciaga.com

Shop with Designer Jonathan Simkhai & Model Chanel Iman

Tonight starting at 5 p.m., designer Jonathan Simkhai will showcase his pre-fall 2019 womenswear collection ($295 to $1,095) with the help of friend and model Chanel Iman at Nordstrom Fashion Island. Following the presentation, department store shoppers can can get styled by the Hollywood-loved luxury designer himself from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Simkhai dressed Tiffany Haddish for the MTV Movie & TV Awards last-weekend and Josephine Skriver for the Met Gala, while Amal Clooney, Shailene Woodley and Taylor Swift have also recently worn his designs.)

Nordstrom Fashion Island, 901 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach; jonathansimkhai.com

Allen Schwartz's Revamped Line Pops Up in Culver City

Now through June 30, swing by Allen Schwartz's pop-up boutique at Platform in Culver City to shop the designer's revamped ready-to-wear-line, which counts Ashley Graham, Kate Beckinsale, Elisabeth Banks, Gabrielle Union and Jenna Dewan among fans. Fluorescent pink power suits, breezy floral maxi dresses, and silk pieces are just some of the summer-ready staples ($215 and $550) that are on offer alongside a 10-piece capsule collection of essentials inspired by L.A. This Saturday, June 22, the shop will also host a vintage archive sale featuring ruched and smocked spaghetti strap dresses, boucle jackets, silk column gowns and more from the designer's previous department store-stocked label, A.B.S. by Allen Schwartz (a favorite among Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Michelle Pfeiffer in the '90s).

Allen Schwartz at Platform, 8850 Washington Blvd., Culver City; allenschwartz.com

International Yoga Day at Alo

This Friday, June 21 is International Yoga Day — and one way to get into the flow is at L.A.-based Alo. The stylish activewear label (which counts Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie among its fitness-obsessed fans) is hosting free all-day happenings at its three L.A. outposts. Head over to The Grove starting at noon for workout on the lawn followed by post-yoga bites from Erewhon, cryo facials from Cryo Soul and astrology readings; at 5:30 p.m., there'll be a class powered by a live DJ plus wellness topics served before hand. Over at the Beverly Hills store, the festivities kick off with an 8:30 a.m. yoga class, followed by a 10 a.m. session with a DJ and Osea facials afterwards. Seaside sweat enthusiasts can swing by Alo's Palisades Village shop for workouts at 9:15 a.m. in the studio, at at noon at the shopping complex's park or a 4 p.m. for a kid-friendly class; plus vegan and gluten-free desserts by Sweet Laurel, smoothies and juices by Sunlife and ear seeding. See the full schedule and reserve a spot in your preferred class and click here.

Frame Denim Opens at Palisades Village

Cult-favorite denim label Frame has opened its second L.A. boutique at the buzzing Palisades Village. The 1,000-square-foot Scandinavian-inspired shop (which features custom Douglas Fir plywood tables and shearling-upholstered Arctander "clam" chairs) houses a "denim library" stocked with the brand's signature jeans silhouettes along with women's and men's ready-to-wear and accessories as well as an exclusive graphic-print crewneck tee ($125). Also on offer are goods from friends of Frame, such as candles and diffusers from New York-based Lafco and sneakers from the label's collaboration with Sweden's Axel Arigato.

Palisades Village, 1028 North Swarthmore Ave., Pacific Palisades; frame-store.com

Net-a-Porter Launches Sustainable Edit

Starting today, Net-a-porter.com is adding more eco-conscious fashion offerings to its inventory with the launch of its Net Sustain category. On offer are womenswear, footwear and accessories ($30 to $12,100) from over 25 designer and cult-fave labels, such as underpinnings by Baserange, summery dresses by Mara Hoffman and Lem Lem, swimwear from Peony, Veja sneakers (a favorite of Meghan Markle), fine jewelry by Chopard (beloved by Julianne Moore, Rihanna and Lady Gaga), organic basics by Ninety Percent, woven carryalls by Nannacay and many others as well as exclusive capsules designed by Stella McCartney, Maggie Marilyn and Mother of Pearl x BBC Earth. The online luxury retailer selected items that meet one or more criteria, such as abiding globally-recognized industry best practices; considering human, animal and environmental welfare; usage of sustainable materials and the amount of waste cut in each brand's supply chains. Shop the full Net Sustain edit online here.

Gentle Monster Launches Kids Eyewear

South Korean-based Gentle Monster is now outfitting mini style stars in its avant-garde frames. The cult-favorite luxury brand beloved by Beyoncé (among many other stars) has debuted its first children's collection — so don't be surprised to see it on Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir soon. The six-pair range ($184 to $280) is comprised of the eyewear label's most popular silhouettes (such as the futuristic Ribbon, the cat-eye Peggy and Chapssal and the oversized Eastmoon, among others) all shrunken into kid-sized offerings and modeled by 8-year-old social media phenom Coco in a whimsical campaign dreamed up by 18-year-old Belgium-bred street style Luca Mastroianni. The specially-packaged sunglasses are available online and at Gentle Monster's website as well as its boutiques, including the downtown L.A. Gentle Monster gallery shop.

Gentle Monster, 816 South Broadway, Los Angeles; gentlemonster.com

Revolve Hits Sin City

In addition to going public, Revolve is also headed to Vegas. The influencer-friendly e-commerce giant has opened its first long-term pop-up shop at Palms Casino Resort (which recently unveiled its $690 million renovation), a 1,000-square-foot space featuring Instagram-worthy pink walls, a floral mural and marble accents. On the gold racks, expect to find summery dresses, denim, separates, footwear and accessories from Lovers + Friends, Grlfrnd, Tularosa and other Revolve favorites. (The online retailer's #RevolveFestival this past Coachella drew a slew of Victoria's Secret models such as Elsa Hosk, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio and Shanina Shaik as well as Shay Mitchell, Olivia Culpo and Brooklyn Beckham, among other stars.)

Revolve, 4321 West Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas; revolve.com