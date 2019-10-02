Shop Talk: Van Cleef & Arpels Revamps Beverly Hills Shop, Old Hollywood-Inspired Shoe Line Debuts

Laura Dern was on hand to help unveil the new look of the Van Cleef & Arpels shop in Beverly Hills.

The latest guide to shopping in L.A. includes The Great launching its first men's line, Marilyn Monroe-inspired jewelry at Zales and Tiffany & Co. men's line pops up at The Grove.

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles, Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more.

Van Cleef & Arpels Unveils Revamped Rodeo Drive Boutique

Just in time for awards season, Van Cleef & Arpels has reopened its renovated Beverly Hills boutique, the brand's second-largest outpost in the U.S. Inspired by a luxe Parisian apartment, the 6,000-square-foot, two-story store features a bridal salon that stocks the red carpet-favored brand's High Jewelry collections and a Salon 1906 space showcasing vintage gems and iconic pieces. The Art Deco salon, dining room and a lounge area feature hand-painted wallpaper, midcentury-inspired raffia furniture and a juice bar.

Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie and Natalie Portman frequently wear pieces from the French maison, which hosted an intimate celebration last week to fête the 50-year-old store's grand reopening and its newest collections. Laura Dern and Katheryn Winnick were among the guests who explored the new sea-inspired Brume de saphir necklaces, bracelets and earrings bedecked with diamonds and pink sapphires and playful Perlée adornments, all of which are on offer at the redesigned luxury accessories wonderland.

Van Cleef & Arpels, 300 North Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills; vancleefarpels.com

Mia Becar Steps Into the Luxury Shoe Scene

Italian-made luxury footwear label Mia Becar is ready to walk the red carpet. (Natalia Dyer sported its vintage-influenced steppers during New York Fashion Week.) Co-founded by creative director Betsy Gonzalez and co-designer Carolina Lujan, the new direct-to-consumer brand has launched this summer with 12 pairs of shoes inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood (a time that paid tribute to icons like Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and Mexican actress María Félix).

The collection includes playful styles such as a D'Orsay pump topped with a bow, a calfskin leather stiletto bootie with crystal detailing, a platform sandal in rococo floral-print satin, and lace-up heels with gold-tipped ties ($575 to $850). The West Hollywood-based brand will drop a new capsule collections every month on its website.

Whimsical Luxury Label Mignonne Gavigan Pops Up at The Grove

There's more in store for accessories aficionados at The Grove, where playful luxury label Mignonne Gavigan is bringing its whimsical, nature-influenced jewelry to the popular shopping haunt from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30. On offer are fall and holiday pieces ($75 and up), including best-sellers such as embellished bird wing-like Madeline earrings in an L.A.-inspired "Canyon" colorway alongside an exclusive bow broach. Katy Perry and Jessica Alba are among fans of the brand, which offers handcrafted pieces made by couture artisans in India.

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; mignonnegavigan.com

The Great Launches First Men's Collection

Comfort-seeking gents can now stock up on casual-luxe staples from The Great, the L.A.-based label founded by Emily Current and Merritt Elliott (who previously styled Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba and Emma Roberts), known for their vintage-inspired designs with an Americana-cool aesthetic.

After noticing that men were scooping up their bestselling women's basics — originally inspired by menswear silhouettes — for themselves, the brand has launched The Great Man. The new collection ($95 to $175) is comprised of tees and sweaters in larger fits and neutral hues, such as light and dark greys, available at the brand's L.A. boutique and webshop.

The Great., 8575 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; thisisthegreat.com

Edie Parker Flower Pops Up at Palisades Village

Now through Nov. 30, colorful luxury accessories label Edie Parker is bringing its newly-launched Flower line of cannabis accessories and decor to Palisades Village. In addition to the designer brand's charming carryalls ($295 to $1095), the pop-up shop — located across from Elyse Walker — also offers giftables under $500, such as playful bud vases, bag charms, swizzle sticks, stash jars, soap dishes, fruit-shaped incense holders and more. Busy Philipps, Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi, and Sophia Bush are among the marijuana-inspired line's fans (they were also among the guests at the line's recent L.A. launch party).

Palisades Village, 15225 Palisades Village Ln., Pacific Palisades; edieparkerflower.com

Mejuri Opens First L.A. Fine Jewelry Showroom

Those looking for more more affordable, event-worthy gems can hit up Mejuri, the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand that was recently spotted on Michelle Williams and Dakota Johnson on the red carpet. The Canadian company has opened its first L.A. showroom on Melrose Avenue, where its 1,600-square-foot space showcases the brand's 14-karat gold and vermeil hoops, huggies, rings, bracelets, necklaces and engagement bands ($20 to $2,000) alongside candles, jewelry boxes and travel cases.

There's a catch: Instead of leaving with a shopping bag in hand, customers will get their gems shipped directly to their doorstep — unless they decide to get pierced for free at Mejuri's in-store piercing studio, which offers gold studs in singles and pairs ($69 and up) to take home via their earlobes.

Mejuri, 8404 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; mejuri.com

Zales Launches Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Fine Jewelry Collection

If diamonds are a girl's best friend, then gem collectors can channel their very best Norma Jeane with Zales' fine jewelry collection inspired by Marilyn Monroe and her films. Available in stores starting Oct. 7 (and already shoppable online), the 65-piece range ($100 to $5,800) includes bridal and fashion pieces was designed in collaboration with licensing company Authentic Brands Group, which owns the estate of Marilyn Monroe.

Inspired by the Art Deco-influenced designs of the 1950s, the bridal line is comprised of engagement rings and anniversary bands featuring black diamonds (which take a cue from the iconic star's beauty mark). The 50-piece fashion line features diamond-adorned jewelry inspired by Monroe's famed pleated white dress from Seven Year Itch, such as a 10-karat white gold necklace with a dangling tassel pendant ($1,200) and 10-karatwhite gold chandelier earrings ($2,000) as well as vintage-inspired sparklers including a 14-karat rose gold ring with baguette-cut diamonds set along a scalloped shank ($1,300) and sterling silver charm bracelets ($400) that feature trinkets shaped like Monroe's dog, Mafia (a gift from Frank Sinatra), lipstick, stilettos and other items beloved by the actress.

Tiffany & Co.'s Athletic-Inspired Pop-Up Brings Rare Sports Trophies to The Grove

To toast the arrival of its first men's lifestyle collections available Oct. 2 online and in store, Tiffany & Co. is popping up at The Grove from Oct. 4 through Nov. 27 with a selection of the new fine jewelry, timepieces, barware and home goods (including a luxe board game set) alongside its Tiffany 1837 Makers Trophy Ring.

Stylish sports fans can also catch a glimpse of four of the most famous trophies in the world, which were handmade at the luxury heritage brand's Hollowware workshop in Rhode Island. On Oct. 12 and 13, visitors can see the NBA Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy (which will remain through Oct. 24), the USTA Men's U.S. Open Trophy (which returns from Oct. 25 to 31), the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Trophy (on display from Nov. 1 to 14) and the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy (on view again from Nov. 15 to 27).

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; tiffany.com

Eckhaus Latta Relocates to Chinatown

Avant-garde fashion label Eckhaus Latta — frequently worn by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer — has relocated its L.A. boutique from East Hollywood to Chinatown. Founded by L.A.-based Zoe Latta and New York-based Mike Eckhaus, the 2018 LVMH Prize finalists' new DTLA shop follows in the footsteps of its NYC outpost (also located in the Big Apple's Chinatown) and stocks the cult-favorite line's fall/winter 2019 and pre-spring 2020 ready-to-wear collections, including denim and knitwear.

Eckhaus Latta, 980B Broadway, Los Angeles; eckhauslatta.com