Shop Talk: Brunello Cucinelli Opens at Palisades Village, Allbirds' First L.A. Store Lands in Venice

The latest guide to shopping in L.A.: The Last Line's star-loved fine jewelry pops up at Westfield Century City, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire-backed Casper opens a Sleep Shop in West Hollywood and more fashion news.

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles, Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more.

Brunello Cucinelli Opens Boutique at Palisades Village

Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli has opened his namesake luxury label's second L.A. boutique at buzzing Palisades Village, which was feted Thursday with a starry soirée with guests Jon Hamm, Patrick Dempsey and Andie MacDowell. The 1,268-square-foot space's nature-inspired touches and Italian-decor pay homage to Cucinelli's "humanistic" approach to design, as well as the medieval hamlet in Solomeo where his company is based.

As far as the goods, expect to find the Hollywood-favorite brand's womenswear and menswear, sportswear, accessories and home collections, including Silicon Valley-beloved knitwear ($325 and up) such as slim-fit polo shirts, cotton tees and other basics. (Steve Jobs' signature black turtleneck was a custom-made Cucinelli design, while the label's gray shirts are a go-to of Mark Zuckerberg.)

Brunello Cucinelli at Palisades Village, 1020 N Swarthmore Ave, Suite 3-104, Pacific Palisades; brunellocucinelli.com

Allbirds Opens First West Coast Shoe Shop on Abbot Kinney

Sustainable shoe startup Allbirds — which counts Leonardo DiCaprio as an investor — has officially stepped into its first L.A. store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Cindy Crawford, Michael Fassbender, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Roberts and Yara Shahidi are all fans of the San Francisco-based brand's eco-friendly New Zealand merino wool Runners ($95), which come with three exclusive L.A.-inspired shoelace colors (Grove Market Trolley Green, Sunset Orange and Gas House Blue) at the new 1,000-square-foot Venice boutique.

Also on offer is Allbirds' Tree line made of renewable eucalyptus tree fibers, comprised of the Skipper sneakers, Breezer flats and the Topper, which will be available in an exclusive Googie architecture-inspired colorway starting Sept. 17. Other City of Angels-inspired design touches are seen in the store's interiors, such as the sunset-inspired accents and a checkout bar made of recycled skateboards. The brand also recently launched a collaboration with Just (the eco-conscious packaged water brand co-founded by Jaden Smith) comprised of the Tree Runner and Topper styles ($95 to $115 each) which benefit DiCaprio's Amazon Forest Fund; the capsule is only available at Allbirds' website.

Allbirds, 1335 Abbot Kinney Blvd.,Venice; allbirds.com

The Last Line's First Pop-Up Opens at Westfield Century City

Direct-to-consumer fine jewelry label The Last Line (a favorite among Miley Cyrus, Jessica Alba and Brie Larson) is taking over Westfield Century City's Atrium for its first pop-up shop now through Oct. 9. In stock are pieces from the L.A.-based brand's newest collection, such as 14-karat gold yellow hoops bedecked with precious stones, letters and other chic charms ($139 and up); diamond huggie earrings ($189 and up); rainbow tennis bracelets ($1,125); and best friends bracelet sets ($440).

The 1,100-square-foot space will also house a piercing studio, offer personalized earring styling with designer Shelley Sanders and host a packed schedule of events, such as tequila tastings, BFF happy hours offering gifts with purchase, astrology readings and other stylish happenings. See the full lineup and book appointments online here.

The Last Line pop-up at Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles; thisisthelast.com

Casper Debuts First L.A. Sleep Shop on Melrose Avenue

Those looking to get some better shut-eye as awards season kicks off may want to rest their heads at Casper's first L.A. Sleep Shop, where its beds can be booked for 30-minute naps. The San Francisco-based company's A-list investors include DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, and it was recently valued at $1.1 billion after its Series D funding. Now, the brand has opened a 3,300-square-foot store on Melrose Avenue, where smart snoozers can shop the direct-to-consumer brand's full line of memory foam and latex mattresses ($395 to $2,695), bedroom furniture ($65 to $2,990), pillows and bedding ($65 and up), pet beds ($125 and up) and more.

The brand has popped up several times in L.A. over the past few years, including twice in Venice — and unlike its temporary showrooms, customers can take their cozy goods home straight from the store or opt for doorstep delivery. Sleepy shoppers can schedule a half-hour cat nap here.

Casper Sleep Shop, 8379 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; casper.com

Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. Updated Cucinelli address.