Shop Talk: Ed Sheeran's Pop-Up, Whoopi Goldberg Debuts Size-Inclusive Fashion Line

The latest guide to shopping in L.A.: Streetwear shop Union pops up at Nordstrom, Whoopi Goldberg debuts size-inclusive fashion line, stylist Sara Dinkin's eco-friendly store, and more retail news.

Ed Sheeran's No. 6 Collaborations Project Pops Up in Mid-Wilshire

In honor of his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, featuring guest artists such as Khalid, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and 50 Cent (among many others) that drops today, Ed Sheeran is launching pop-ups across the globe, including in L.A., according to Billboard. Landing not far from The Wiltern in Mid-Wilshire and only open from 3:06 to 9:06 p.m., the one-day shop will stock exclusive merchandise alongside limited-edition capsule collections ($35 and up) with streetwear labels Chinatown Market, KidSuper and Rhude.

Ed Sheeran pop-up shop, 5416 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles; edsheeran.com/pop-ups

#FashionIsGreat Brings Brit Brands to Fred Segal

The British are coming to Fred Segal. Starting Monday, July 15, a slew of star-fave British luxury labels are popping up at the legendary L.A. retailer as part of the U.K.'s Department for International Trade #FashionIsGreat campaign, running through Wednesday, August 7. Expect womenswear from print-infused label Rixo (fans include Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock), minimalist line Belize (worn by Gillian Anderson and Lola Kirke), menswear from Oliver Spencer (donned by Jude Law, Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender and Michael Sheen) and E. Tautz (Winston Churchill and Cary Grant were fans of the tailored suiting). There are also luxe leather travel accessories from HRH Meghan Markle-loved brand Stow and bags from the Cambridge Satchel Company (carried by Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift).

Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; fredsegal.com

Pulo Project Exhibit Showcases Fashion by Barbie Designer and More

After debuting a slew of Hollywood-loved Filipino design talents in downtown L.A. in May, Pulo Project is rolling out the second phase of its installations that will run through Sunday, August 4. Please Do Not Enter concept boutique will showcase "Panit," a collection of five Terno blouses designed by Carlyle Nuera, the senior designer of Mattel's collectible Barbie Signature line who previously teamed with fashion brand Moschino, Beyonce stylist Marni Senofonte, and luxury footwear designer Charlotte Olympia on fashion-inspired dolls. The line represents Filipino skin tones not often seen in media. Also on offer is fine jewelry from designer Jeanette Sawyer as well as Banga pots from her ceramics line, Maaari.

Over at NoMad Hotel's The Lab art gallery and shop, expect to find bags, art and home decor by Zacarapata, a collaboration between woven accessories label Zacarias 1925 and street artist Dex Fernandez's playful character, Garapata. The space will also feature a "botanical scent excursion" inspired by the South Asian country by fragrance brand Barratt Riley & Co.

Pulo Project at Please Do Not Enter, 549 South Olive St. and The Lab at NoMad Hotel, 649 South Olive St., Los Angeles; puloproject.com

L.A. Streetwear Shop Union Pops Up at Nordstrom

Union helped spark La Brea's high-end streetwear scene when it brought cult-favorite Japanese menswear to the block in the early '90s, and it's now setting its sights on Nordstrom customers. Now co-owned by Chris Gibbs and his stylist/costume designer wife Beth Birkett (they bought the shop from Union's original owners in 2008), the L.A. boutique's "Concept 005: Union & Co." shop is popping up at eight of the department store's North American locations, including at The Grove, through Sunday, September 1.

The summer-long pop-up will stock exclusive menswear, footwear, and accessories ($42 to $1,295) from Union's own in-house line (which counts John Mayer among its fans) alongside 12 other labels, including the Cactus Plant Flea Market (created by Pharrell Williams' former assistant Cynthia Lu), Fear of God (worn by Queen Latifah, Michael B. Jordan and Justin Bieber), Born x Raised, Jordan, Marni, Neighborhood x Converse and Rhude, among others. The pieces will also be available online at Union's and Nordstrom's websites.

Nordstrom at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; unionlosangeles.com

Brazil's Farm Opens First L.A. Pop-Up at Westfield Century City

Now through Sunday, August 11, Westfield Century City shoppers will get a colorful dose of Brazilian style at Farm's first-ever West Coast pop-up. Shay Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Vanessa Hudgens and Spice Girl Mel B. are all fans of the vibrant brand, which began as a clothing booth at a Rio fashion market and now has 70 locations across Brazil, as well as a newly-opened New York flagship and a Hamptons pop-up.

The Amazon rainforest-inspired shop in L.A. stocks a selection of Farm's High Summer collection of womenswear and menswear, such as print-happy tops, tropical-inspired dresses, embroidered and embellished skirts and more vacation-ready pieces ($65 to $365) alongside straw bags by WaiWai Rio, jewelry from Julia Gastin, and sunglasses by Zerezes. For every purchase, the brand will donate one tree to South America's endangered Atlantic Forest as part of its partnership with One Tree Planted.

Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles; farmrio.com

Stylist Sara Dinkin Launches Sustainable Online Marketplace

Fashion stylist Sara Dinkin (whose clientele includes Chloe Bennet and Chord Overstreet) has launched Canyon Goods, an online marketplace with an earth-friendly and ethical curation that's heavy on Topanga Canyon vibes.The e-shop stocks womenswear, footwear and accessories from an array of mostly L.A. designers and labels. The mix includes chic kimonos by Jessica Redditt, retro knitwear by Calle Del Mar, basics by Kristen Bell-beloved Mate and denim by Boyish. Rounding out the mix are sunglasses, swimwear, totes, lingerie, fine jewelry, vegan footwear by Taylor + Thomas (fans include Amber Valletta, Juno Temple and Jessica Chastain), and a selection of vintage designer finds.

Hello Kitty and Herschel Launch Second Collaboration

Can you believe Hello Kitty turns 45 this year? Fresh off the debut of Corey Helford Gallery's group show (which runs through Saturday, August 3 and includes works from Mark Mothersbaugh and Paul Frank) inspired by the Sanrio superstar, the adorable illustrated character is teaming with Herschel Supply Co. for the second time for a charming accessories collection. The 45th anniversary range ($34.99 to $199.99) is comprised of fanny packs, crossbodies, backpacks, duffel bags and rolling luggage — all topped with Hello Kitty's signature red bow. The line is available at the Hello Kitty store at Hollywood & Highland and at Sanrio's Japanese Village Plaza boutique in downtown L.A.

Whoopi Goldberg's Debuts Dubgee by Whoopi

Like Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Whoopi Goldberg has chosen Amazon as the retail partner for her size-inclusive fashion line. The first Dubgee by Whoopi items launched an Amazon storefront this week in time for Prime Day on July 15. "They are always my go-to no matter what I’m looking for, and I’m truly honored to be working with them," Goldberg told WWD. Among the designs are long kimono dresses, tunics, hoodies, bottoms and tees reading "World Pride Bitches 2019" or "Wake Up and Pay Attention." — Lindsay Weinberg