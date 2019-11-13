Shop Talk: 'Frozen 2' Columbia Outerwear, Mickey Mouse Streetwear by Kith

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles includes a round-up of holiday shopping kick-offs, Ray-Ban's new Los Angeles flagship store and more.

The Hollywood Reporter's Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more in its latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles.

New Disney collabs: Frozen 2 x Columbia, Mickey x Kith

The house of the mouse has been busy on the fashion front. For Frozen 2's Nov. 22 release, Disney tapped Columbia for a seven-piece outerwear capsule ($40-$500) inspired by the wardrobes of the film's Nordic heroes. The limited-edition collection (available starting Friday, Nov. 15 at select Columbia stores and Columbia.com) includes down capes and coats, fleece jackets and puffers for women and girls, and a versatile three-in-one jacket for men.

In honor of Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday, Disney has also teamed with streetwear brand Kith for a unisex adults and kids collection comprised of more than 80 pieces that drops on Monday, Nov. 18 at Kith stores (including West Hollywood) and online. The line includes Swarovski-embellished denim pieces inspired by Steamboat Willie Mickey along with '30s-era varsity jackets, corduroy rugby shirts, cable-knit sweaters and hoodies inspired by Fantasia. Converse reimagined its classic Chuck Taylor sneaker in canvas, black leather and color-blocked Sherpa fleece.

Holiday Shopping Kick-Offs

To spark a festive state of mind for shoppers, many L.A. and Orange County retail centers are launching the gift-hunting season with holiday extravaganzas. Beverly Hills' third annual Bold Holidays begins on Thursday, Nov. 14 with a tree lighting celebration on the 200-400 block of Rodeo Drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festivities will include a concert headlined by Glee star Matthew Morrison along with jazz, hip-hop and contemporary dance performances. The luxury retail destination will continue the season with complimentary activations such as a photo pop-up by The Scenario Studio (which just wrapped a stint at Grand Central Market), appearances by Santa, rides on the Jolly Trolley with Mrs. Claus, art walks, live carolers and more through Dec. 22.

The Americana at Brand's tree lighting festivities also takes place on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The free event includes musical performances, "snow," fireworks and Santa. And The Grove will unveil its highly-anticipated Christmas spectacular on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the open-to-the-public show will feature a tree lighting ceremony as well as performances by Ashley Tisdale and Isaac Slade of The Fray. The grand finale promises SoCal "snowfall," fireworks and Santa's grand arrival by sleigh.

Check out the Hotel Bel-Air's charitable holiday market on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when over 25 local artisans and chefs will bring together an assortment of handcrafted gifts (including gourmet bites, clothing, beauty, jewelry, decor and more). Participating vendors include Bandier, Malibu Basics, Gorjana, The Giving Keys, Olive and Poppy Beautycounter, and Alfred Coffee. Those feeling crafty can swing by the hotel's Hidden Gardens for candle- and wreath-making workshops. Toy donations for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles will be collected alongside a charity raffle to the L.A. Promise Fund.

A Charitable Dress from Minka Kelly and Designer Rachel Pally

After meeting in Tijuana during a humanitarian trip organized by This Is About Humanity (TIAH), actress Minka Kelly and L.A. designer Rachel Pally joined fashionable forces to aid asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. Available in sizes XS to XL, the Linen Eris Dress ($260) with breezy blouson sleeves and a matching tie belt delivers all net profits to TIAH in providing legal fees, safe housing and family reunification services for migrants.

Ray-Ban's New Flagship; Messika Fine Jewelry's First West Coast Store

In other retail news, famed eyewear brand Ray-Ban has opened a new L.A. flagship on Abbot Kinney. Housed inside an edgy black bungalow (which features industrial-cool fixtures such as a chain-link fence) are the company's optical and sunny styles, including the Wayfarers, Aviators and Clubmasters ($143 and up) made famous by James Dean in Rebel Without A Cause and Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Parisian fine jewelry designer Valérie Messika has landed stateside with her namesake brand's first U.S. boutique at Westfield Century City. Decked out with marble flooring and stained glass accents, the space showcases Messika's full collections of 18-karat white, pink and yellow gold accouterments, including engagement pieces and red carpet-worthy creations from $790 to $37,000 and up. Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Isabelle Huppert are all fans.

Moncler House of Genius Pop-Up at Maxfield

After popping up at Maxfield last year, Moncler has returned to the legendary retailer with its House of Genius pop-up through Nov. 21. Fêted last week by the likes of Usher and Tommy Dorfman, the installation showcases the Italian outerwear label's latest, limited-edition guest designer collections, comprised of signature down-filled puffer jackets and other reimagined cold-weather silhouettes from labels such as Richard Quinn, Simone Rocha and Palm Angels for those hitting Mammoth mountain.

Maxfield, 8825 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; moncler.com