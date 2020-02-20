Shop Talk: Byredo Store and Gucci Rooftop Restaurant Open in L.A.

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles includes Jennifer Lopez's new fashion brand as well as new jewelry lines by Rebecca Romijn and star stylist Bea Åkerlund.

The Hollywood Reporter's Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more in its latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles.

Gucci's Rooftop Restaurant Now Serving in Beverly Hills

High-fashion foodies can match their sartorial tastes with equally luxurious dining at Gucci's newest rooftop restaurant on Rodeo Drive. The Italian fashion house's creative director, Alessandro Michele, has once again tapped culinary collaborator Massimo Bottura to open Gucci Osteria, the Michelin three-star chef's second outpost for the brand and his first U.S. location. (The eatery debuted in 2018 in Florence.) Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek Pinault, Iggy Pop, Saoirse Ronan, Dita Von Teese and Tessa Thompson were among the starry attendees at the restaurant's private opening soirée.

Decorated in velvet banquette seating, red marble, inlaid wood and tiling flooring and (of course) Gucci wallpaper, the 50-seat space serves up California-infused Italian fare made from locally-sourced, organic produce. Think signature dishes such as the Emilia burger and tortellini alongside seafood salad and more Mediterranean favorites.

Gucci Osteria, 12-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.; 347 N Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills; gucci.com.

Byredo's Largest Store Opens in West Hollywood

Sienna Miller, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kate Bosworth are just a few fans of Byredo's Gypsy Water — which they can now shop alongside the rest of the Stockholm-born label's full line of luxury home and body fragrances at its first L.A. boutique on Melrose Avenue. Before opening on Valentine's Day, the 3,030-square-foot store was fêted with a starry party that was attended by Bosworth and Huntington-Whiteley (with beau Jason Statham in tow).

On offer are founder Ben Gorham's cult-favorite scents ($43 to $180 and up) such as Bal d'Afrique, Bibliothèque, Mojave Ghost and Slow Dance, alongside the brand's collaborations with fashion photographer Craig McDean and fine jewelry designer Charlotte Chesnais. Rounding out the offerings are luxury objects, such as $330 pink marble hand cream squeezers, cross-body bags and other architectural carryalls ($1,500 to $2,900).

Byredo, 8920 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; byredo.com.

Jennifer Lopez Launching Shoes and Bags at DSW

Here's one way to walk in Jennifer Lopez's multi-hyphenate shoes. The Hustlers star is teaming with Camuto Group to launch JLo Jennifer Lopez, a new fashion brand of footwear and accessories that will be available at Designer Shoe Warehouse in North America stores and online starting March 9.

Inspired by Lopez's home cities of Los Angeles, Miami and New York, the label's debut spring 2020 collection ($59 to $189) is comprised of gold chain-embellished heels, sky-high animal print stilettos, crystal-covered block sandals and other sexy silhouettes alongside handbags and clutches. A five-pair capsule collection — that will include glossy caged booties, gem-covered clear vinyl heels and other show-stopping steppers — will be released in coming weeks to celebrate the launch.

Casa Perfect Resettles Into the Hollywood Hills

Contemporary design gallery The Future Perfect's nomadic showroom has a new residency in the Hollywood Hills. Following its takeover of Elvis Presley's former Hollywood Regency abode in 2018, Casa Perfect has set up shop within a historic Trousdale Estates home, which was designed in 1971 by the late Mexican-American architect Raul F. Garduno.

The five-bedroom manse showcases home furnishings, art, ceramics and decor from global designers, including Matthew Day Jackson (whose new Wonky collection is on exhibit), Bari Ziperstein, Seungjin Yang, Floris Wubben, Chris Wolston and more. Clients of The Future Perfect include Sophia Bush and Hollywood-favored interior designers such as Jamie Bush, Oliver Furth, Brigette Romanek, Pam Shamshiri, Michael S. Smith and Kelly Wearstler.

Casa Perfect; by-appointment only; visits can be scheduled online or by calling (323) 202-2025; thefutureperfect.com

Rebecca Romijn Launches Bohemian-Luxe Fine Jewelry Line

Model-turned-actress Rebecca Romijn is adding another title to her fashionable belt. The Star Trek: Discovery star has launched Charlie Dolly, a fine jewelry brand inspired by her bohemian upbringing in Berkeley and her 11-year-old twin daughters. The debut 24-piece collection ($500 to $9,000) is comprised of 14-karat gold and diamond hoop and threader earrings, tennis bracelets, pavé chevron rings, classic chain necklaces and other everyday adornments that are laser pierced to give the gemstones a floating effect.

Noto Botanics Debuts Clean Beauty Flagship

After seeking non-toxic beauty alternatives for her clients, makeup artist Gloria Noto (past clients include Shailene Woodley and model Angela Lindvall) began whipping up her own clean and cruelty-free cosmetics. After launching Noto Botanics in 2016, the entrepreneur has opened a flagship off a low-key stretch of Highland Park's Figueroa Boulevard, fittingly next door to L.A. designer Shaina Mote (who opened her minimalist-chic flagship last summer).

The light-filled space stocks the genderless brand's full line of stain sticks and pots (for the lips, eyelids and cheeks), highlighters, skincare, hair oils, body oils and sets ($18.50 to $115). The shop also offers the vegan label's Agender Oil ($40), its first non-profit product that benefits the Downtown Women's Center, the LGBT Youth Center, Planned Parenthood and more.

Noto Botanics, 5005 N Figueroa Blvd., Los Angeles; notobotanics.com.

Stylist Bea Åkerlund Unveils Charity-Minded Rings

Star stylist Bea Åkerlund — known for dressing Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé in avant-garde silhouettes — has designed two limited-edition rings meant to empower women. Inspired by a leap year tradition that deems it acceptable for women to propose to their partner, the maximalist genderless capsule is comprised of the Unification ring ($500), a bold band punctuated by a single crystal stone, and the Knight Finger ($950), a full-finger pavé piece adorned with 246 rose pink gemstones.

All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Dress for Success. The collection is available at hbx-klarna.com.