Shop Talk: Hollywood-Loved Label Dôen Opens in Brentwood, Ladurée Macarons at Mansur Gavriel

The latest guide to shopping in L.A.: Meghan Markle-favored bags pop up at Fred Segal, Scotch & Soda teams with artist Blair Breitenstein and more fashion news.

California-Inspired Label Dôen Opens First Store in Brentwood

After popping up at the Brentwood Country Mart last year, Dôen — the Los Angeles-based label founded by sisters Katherine and Margaret Kleveland — has opened its first permanent boutique at the star-beloved shopping haunt. The 900-square-foot space stocks the brand's California bohemian womenswear, children's clothing and loungewear ($38 to $558). Think ruffled maxi dresses, floral-print jumpsuits, breezy peasant blouses, cotton basics and other canyon lady (and kids) staples alongside chic socks by French accessories brand Collégien. Dakota Johnson, Kate Mara, Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, Margot Robbie and Maya Rudolph are among Dôen's starry fans.

The shop was dreamed up by Todd Nickey and Amy Kehoe of Hollywood-loved L.A. design firm and home boutique Nickey Kehoe. Inspired by Dôen's travel-minded aesthetic, the space is decked out with vintage rugs, fringed raffia lighting pendants, scalloped sconces and reclaimed wood tables. There's also a corner filled with toys for the little ones, should they (or their mamas) require a mid-shopping play break.

Dôen, Brentwood Country Mart, 226 25th St., Santa Monica; shopdoen.com.

Want Les Essentiels' Utilitarian Carryalls Pop Up at Fred Segal

Canada-based Want Les Essentiels (worn by Meghan Markle, Jessica Chastain, Kit Harington, Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgård) is bringing its minimalist-cool accessories to Fred Segal starting Tuesday, Aug. 13. Holding court through January 2020, the brand's West Hollywood shop-in-shop (located between Cult Gaia's and Libertine's corners) will stock a selection of its autumn/winter 2019 collection before it hits shelves elsewhere.

The line is the first under new creative director Christine Charlebois, who was inspired by abandoned buildings taken over by nature — so expect the label's signature utilitarian silhouettes, such as the Incheon double pocket folio, the Leon backpack, the Cambria tote in an XL version and the Douglas mid-size satchel in organic canvas, leather accents and Italian nylon fabric ($195 to $595), as well as the sleek Luka leather belt with add-on accessories, including geometric coin pouches and mini backpacks ($75 to $165).

Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; wantlessentiels.com.

Scotch & Soda Gets Artsy with Blair Breitenstein Fashion Collab

Internet sensation and illustrator du jour Blair Breitenstein is bringing her cool, French-girl style to Amsterdam-born brand Scotch & Soda in a capsule collection for men, women and kids. The New York-based illustrator, whose charming artwork has attracted clients like Elle magazine, Christian Louboutin and Air France, will now see her big-eyed naifs and expressive charcoal lines splashed on a selection of statement T-shirts, men’s and boys’ hoodies and even as the basis for an allover print on a women’s hooded parka. ($66 to $165).

Debuting Thursday online and at Scotch & Soda locations — including Beverly Hills and Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard — the mini-collection will get a musical kickoff the night before in New York from Kat Cunning, who plays singer Sabine (and composes her own songs in the role) in Netflix’s teen drama Trinkets. But Hollywood fans like Joe Jonas, Elsie Fisher and Zachary Levi won’t have to travel nearly that far. — Vincent Boucher

Blair Breitenstein by Scotch & Soda, 1340 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; 365 North Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills; scotch-soda.com.

Ladurée Opens at Mansur Gavriel's L.A. Flagship

Here's something to sweeten your retail therapy at Mansur Gavriel, the minimalist-chic handbag label recently toted by Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and Natalia Dyer. French patisserie Ladurée has opened an outpost at the New York-based brand's Melrose Place flagship, where you can order up avocado toast, omelets, club sandwiches and salads for brunch ($14 to $23).

Of course, expect coffee, tea and a full pastry menu featuring Ladurée's bestselling macarons, viennoiseries and other confections ($2 to $5.20), plus an exclusive Mansur Gavriel-inspired treat, La Rose ($11) with a rose pound cake biscuit and rose panna cotta, raspberry confit and a white chocolate shell. The Parisian eatery replaces the brand's Café Flora that debuted with the West Coast boutique last year; it also has three other outposts in L.A. Bon shopping, bon appétit.

Ladurée at Mansur Gavriel, 8475 Melrose Pl., West Hollywood; laduree.us.

Fast Fashion Label Shein Pops Up at Americana at Brand

Fresh off its fall campaign starring Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, online fast fashion brand Shein is going brick-and-mortar with its first L.A. pop-up shop at the Americana at Brand. From Wednesday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 19, the China-based e-commerce label is showing off its affordable, trend-driven womenswear — such as summer-ready print dresses, graphic tees, swimwear and more, most of which is $40 and under.

Shein pop-up shop at The Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale; shein.com.