Shop Talk: Lady Gaga's Haus Labs Pops Up at The Grove, Oprah-Loved APL Opens First Shoe Store

The latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles includes Hollywood-faved fine jeweler Sonia Boyajian's new flagship and more.

The Hollywood Reporter's Shop Talk covers retail openings, boutique news and more in its latest guide to shopping in Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga's First Haus Labs Beauty Pop-Up Comes to The Grove

Little Monsters, listen up: This Thursday and Friday, Lady Gaga is teaming with Amazon to bring her first Haus Labs Beauty pop-up to The Grove in L.A. The two-day shop will stock the brand’s new Cosmic Love collection ($20-$34) alongside lipsticks, eye shadow crèmes and palettes, sets and more from its full cosmetics line ($16-$96).

Expect a complete glam room, holiday-themed photo booths and other interactive corners; plus, Gaga makeup artist and Haus Labs global artistry director Sarah Tanno will be on hand to offer pro makeup tips from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Other “surprises” are also in store.

Amazon Beauty x Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; Dec. 5 from 12 to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; hauslabs.com

Athletic Propulsion Labs Opens First L.A. Store

Also joining The Grove (albeit permanently) is L.A.-based Athletic Propulsion Labs’ first flagship. The 3,000-square-foot minimalist boutique stocks APL’s full range of women’s and men’s Tech Loom running sneakers, slides and other high-performance shoes ($100-$350) as well as its debut kids collection ($99-$119).

True to its on-court roots (the brand's first shoe was banned by the NBA for offering an unfair jumping advantage), the store also offers an exclusive pair of Lakers-inspired kicks in yellow and purple ($200). APL recently landed on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list for a second year in a row, while Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sophie Turner and the Kardashians are also fans of the label.

APL at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Jeweler Sonia Boyajian Debuts L.A. Flagship

L.A. fine jeweler Sonia Boyajian — who recently created Scarlett Johansson's out-of-this world handpiece for the Avengers: Endgame world premiere — now has a dedicated by-appointment retail space for tending to her A-list and Hollywood executive clients. The designer's new 5,000-square-foot flagship on a sleepy stretch of La Brea was designed in collaboration with longtime friend and interior designer Pamela Shamshiri, who took cues from the likes of Georgia O'Keefe and Corbusier in dreaming up the minimalist, Southwest-inspired space.

On top of offering Boyajian's sculptural and whimsical adornments (which include collections inspired by Surrealism, costume designer Edith Head and the socialite Millicent Rogers) the space houses a pop-up art gallery, ceramics studio and her private offices. The opening was fêted with an intimate cocktail soirée which included guests such as Constance Zimmer, Jaime King and stylist Jessica De Ruiter.

Sonia Boyajian, 357 North La Brea Ave., Los Angeles; soniabstyle.com

Snap Spectacles Teams with Gucci and Filmmaker Harmony Korine

Filmmaker Harmony Korine has stretched Snapchat's quickie video clips into his newest 3D short film — all shot on the Santa Monica-based tech startup's new Spectacles 3 sunglasses. Shot using the HD camera-equipped frames as a cinematic device, Duck Duck follows a skateboarding hot dog and trippy panda characters as they wander Miami, which Korine transformed into a psychedelic wonderland via augmented reality and Snap's 3D Effects.

Snap is also teaming with Gucci — a longtime collaborator of Korine — to screen the experimental short on a circular film screen at Art Basel from Dec. 5-8; those not in Miami can watch it on YouTube. The trio's collaboration includes a limited edition pair of Spectacles 3 designed by Korine and the luxury Italian fashion house, marking the first time Snap has partnered with a luxury brand and a Hollywood filmmaker. While the high-tech frames are only available to a select group of Art Basel 2019 content creators, all Snapchatters can try on the pair virtually on the app by scanning its Snapcode.

Taylor Swift Launches Holiday E-Shop

Just in time for Swift's surprise Christmas song that's dropping on Thursday, treat the stylish Swifties on your list. Swift has launched a holiday shop stocked with beanies, tees, tie-dye hoodies and more apparel and accessories ($30-$75) inspired by her tunes. Already sold out is the Lover album cover blankets ($65) and the "I Hope You Like Taylor Swift" doormat ($55) for setting ground rules before guests cross the threshold. Shop everything at taylorswift.com.