Shop Talk: The Marc Jacobs Lands in L.A., Rowing Blazers Pops Up

The latest guide to shopping in L.A.: Havaianas enrolls Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen for an interactive Venice boardwalk experience on Friday, Kate Walsh's Boyfriend fragrance and body care line pops up at The Grove, and more fashion news.

The Marc Jacobs Shop-In-Shop in West Hollywood

After shuttering his Marc by Marc Jacobs diffusion line four years ago, fashion designer Marc Jacobs has launched a new line of accessible ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by pop culture, including a Peanuts collaboration ($40 to $550) dedicated to the comic strip he has loved since he was 6 years old. Already worn by Elle Fanning, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Aubrey Plaza and Selena Gomez, The Marc Jacobs range has popped up at the designer's Melrose Place flagship store through September.

Expect whimsical reinterpretations of Charles M. Schulz's classic cartoon strip, such as colorful striped sweaters, sneakers, denim jackets and jewelry emblazoned with Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Also on offer is The Marc Jacobs x New York magazine-inspired range of logo-happy shirts, baseball tees, dresses, sweatshirts, bags and more; the space will also stock M.archives, comprised of brightly-hued velveteen jackets and coats, happy face sweaters and other pieces that took inspiration from "the personal closets of Marc and his team."

Marc Jacobs, 8400 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; marcjacobs.com

Rowing Blazers Pops Up at Brentwood Country Mart

For its first-ever West Coast pop-up, Rowing Blazers is holding court at Brentwood Country Mart — on the shelves of its Trading Post which doubles as an official U.S. Post Office. A curated assortment from the preppy-cool New York brand (worn by Timothée Chalamet, rapper Vic Mensa and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig) includes its luxe blazers, polos, collegiate T-shirts, rugby shirts, dad hats, duffel bags, accessories and exclusive tees ($48 to $995), all on display alongside stamps, shipping boxes and candy through October. Yes, you can still mail letters and packages from the stylish shipping station.

Brentwood Country Mart, 225 26th St., Santa Monica; rowingblazers.com

Kate Walsh's Boyfriend Line Pops Up at The Grove

Now through Aug. 15, Kate Walsh's lifestyle brand, Boyfriend is popping up at The Grove. Shop the vegan and BPA-free direct-to-consumer label's full range of self-care products ($19 to $65), including its signature unisex fragrance (a floral-meets-woodsy vanilla scent with top notes of dark plum and myrrh) and rollers alongside candles, body lotions and hand creams.

The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; boyfriendperfume.com

Havaianas Taps Stylist Tara Swennen for Venice Boardwalk Takeover

For its high-tech takeover of Venice beach, Brazilian sandal brand Havaianas has tapped Hollywood stylist Tara Swennen (whose clients include Kristen Stewart and Allison Janney) in addition to unveiling a massive mural by New York-based street artist Buff Monster. On Friday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the footwear company — which opened its U.S. headquarters in Venice earlier this year — will transform a stretch of the seaside into an interactive art installation and virtual storefront. Coastal shoppers can visit stepintosummer.com on their mobile devices and snap photos of the installation to see Swennen's curation and sandal styling guide, while enjoying free flip flop-shaped ice cream bars from L.A.-based Coolhaus.

Melissa Pop Up at Fred Segal

Another stylish South American shoe brand is headed to an iconic L.A. retail spot. Brazil-based Melissa — known for its bubblegum-scented jelly sandals and patented recycled PVC footwear — is popping up with its first experiential shop at Fred Segal's West Hollywood flagship now through July 17. Swing by the star-frequented retailer's Artist Loft to shop the label's fall-winter Mirror collection of women's, men's, and kids footwear and accessories ($49 to $149), including its collaborations with fashion designers Vivienne Westwood and Jason Wu.

Fred Segal, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; shop601.com

Indochino Opens Melrose Avenue Showroom

Following the opening of its Santa Monica outpost, luxury Italian menswear brand Indochino (which counts Jerry O'Connell and Jack Black among its Hollywood fans) has debuted its third L.A. showroom on Melrose Avenue. (The brand also has a flagship in Beverly Hills.) The newest space offers the label's full collection of made-to-measure suits, button-downs, chinos and more apparel ($79 to $999) for a range of occasions, from everyday shirting for the office to tuxedos for black-tie galas.

Indochino, 8410 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood; indochino.com