Shop Talk: Stance's Tarantino-Inspired Socks; Beverly Hills Summer Line-Up

The latest guide to shopping in L.A.: Birkenstock opens its first West Coast shop in Venice, Koio's 'Blank Canvas' pop-up and more fashion news.

Stance Socks Teams with Tarantino

On the heels of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood film release, movie buffs can sport their favorite film characters from the director's cult classics with his Stance Socks collaboration. Dropping online and in stores throughout the month, the San Clemente-based accessories label's nine-pair range ($18 each) stars iconic scenes from Pulp Fiction (shoppable now), Kill Bill (available Aug. 6) and Reservoir Dogs (available Aug. 15); buy them here.

Beverly Hills Kicks Off Bold Summer Events

Now through Aug. 24, Beverly Hills is rolling out extended shopping hours, live music, art events and other stylish goings-on as part of its Bold Summer programming every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In addition to exploring the free Louis Vuitton X exhibit and taking in installations by artists Janet Echelman and Mr. Brainwash, visitors can expect upcoming happenings including a guided art walk and tour on the Beverly Hills trolley (Aug. 3 and 17), a relaxing lounge complete with sweet treats (Aug. 2-3 and 8-10), a surprise performance at the Beverly Hills sign and lily pond (Aug. 17), a grand finale with food trucks and live entertainment (Aug. 24) and plenty of selfie-ready backdrops. See the full schedule here and a map of the art installation locations here.

Rodeo and Beverly Drives and surrounding areas, Beverly Hills; lovebeverlyhills.com/boldbh

Birkenstock Opens First Standalone L.A. Store in Venice

Birkenstock inspired countless luxury labels to get in on the ugly sandal trend, and now the 245-year-old German footwear company has finally opened its first West Coast outpost. The brand has landed its comfort shoes on Abbot Kinney in Venice, where the beach bungalow-inspired boutique stocks its full collection of women's, men's and kids shoe collections ($30 to $80 and up).

Expect to find best-sellers such as the Arizona (frequently spotted on Naomi Watts) and the Giza (worn by Julianne Moore and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) as well as its limited-edition designer shoe collaborations with Valentino and Rick Owens. Also on offer are socks, bags, belts and Birkenstock's new collection of skin-care for the entire body, including balms and oils for the feet ($25 to $54).

To celebrate its L.A. debut, the brand tapped Venice-bred director and photographer Ace Norton to create film and portrait profiles of the coastal community's coolest citizens. And throughout this weekend, the shop will be offering gifts with purchase and complimentary refreshments, while 10 percent of all sales from opening week will be donated to nonprofit organization Venice Arts.

Birkenstock, 1208 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice; open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; birkenstock.com

Koio Pops Up at The Grove

Even more feet-focused news for fashion fans. Direct-to-consumer footwear brand Koio (which has collaborated with Game of Thrones, actor/musician Bryan Greenberg and the Beverly Hills Hotel) is popping at at The Grove with a selection of its neutral-hued footwear. Holding court at the popular lifestyle center's Glass Box space through Friday, Aug. 30, the "Blank Canvas" pop-up shop will offer made-in-Italy styles such as the classic Capri sneakers in leather and canvas, the chunky Avalanche runner, the retro Tempo kicks and the Primo high-tops ($178 to $298).

Throughout its stay, the brand — that boasts Jessica Alba, Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis and Caleb McLaughlin as fans — will also host weekly events and artist-led activations, including an ankle bracelet-making class (Aug. 3 and 4), personalized poetry by Ars Poetica (Aug. 10) and sneaker tattooing with sports star-faved tattoo artist Edward "Poncho the Artist" Davila (Aug. 17 and 18).

Koio pop-up shop at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles; koio.co