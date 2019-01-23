Commerce Platform Shopify Launches Film and TV Studio

The growing retail force enlists Anonymous Content, Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios and Saville Productions.

Popular commerce platform Shopify is taking advantage of its growing reach, venturing into content with a full-service film and TV production house — Shopify Studios.

The venture will leverage strategic partnerships with internationally known creators and production partners to develop, produce, and finance an projects for streaming platforms and traditional networks — setting its first deals with Anonymous Content, Wheelhouse Entertainment's Spoke Studios and Saville Productions.

“Behind every product, system, and modern convenience that makes the world turn is an entrepreneur with an idea,” said Shopify Studios head Jason Badal. “The entrepreneurial mindset has fueled discoveries, built industries, and led to every significant innovation that’s shaped our society. We believe that spirit is inherent and present among us all, whether we realize it or not, and Shopify Studios’ content aims to inspire the next wave of creators and iconoclasts to embrace and manifest the possibilities before them.”

Content will naturally lean into entrepreneurially-minded storytelling. Shopify Studios already produces short to mid-form content, including a weekly series for its YouTube channel.

“Shopify Studios shares our values of leading the conversation on content, telling forward-thinking stories with equally innovative business models that create a modern landscape for storytelling," said Anonymous Content head on nonfiction Fred Grinstein. Added Wheelhouse Entertainment chief strategy officer Ed Simpson: “This partnership with Shopify embodies Wheelhouse and Spoke’s mission to work with forward-thinking businesses at the source of concept-creation, essentially developing bespoke content. We see this as one of the hallmarks of our company and are ecstatic to have such an exceptional partner.”