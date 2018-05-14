Shopping the Carpet: Cate Blanchett Goes for Gender-Bending Glam Sunday in Cannes

Worn as a necklace, that pocket watch comes with a great story.

The Look: A bias-cut suit in black satin-back crepe by Maison Margiela Artisanal (the house’s moniker for haute couture) from the Spring 2018 collection designed by John Galliano, paired with the IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years” rose-gold pocket watch, worn as a necklace, and Hogan sneakers.

The Wearer: Cate Blanchett has been the unparalleled style star as the jury president of the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival; her look for Sunday evening once again proves she can combine glamour and a bit of edge with ease.

The Event: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Cannes party, which took place Sunday evening at Nikki Beach. The highlight of the night was the HFPA’s $500,000 donation to the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, which works to eradicate child labor around the world. Founder Kailash Satyarthi, who also attended the party, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his efforts.

Why It Matters: Blanchett has been wearing Chopard high jewelry almost exclusively on the red carpet of the Palais since the festival kicked off last week, but this IWC Pallweber pocket watch in 18-karat rose gold, worn as a necklace, is a great alternative with the intentionally oversized Maison Margiela Artisanal suit. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart added a lengthier, more delicate necklace in rose gold underneath and finished the look with Hogan sneakers.

The watch in particular comes with a cool backstory. Austrian watchmaker Josef Pallweber conceptualized the idea of hours and minutes as digital displays on a pocket watch and patented the idea in 1883 before licensing it to IWC Schaffhausen. Founded in 1868, IWC is commemorating its own 150th anniversary throughout 2018, and in January released a series of Pallweber editions – three wristwatches and this 52mm pocket watch – as part of a 28-watch Jubilee Collection. The IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years” worn by Blanchett is limited to just 50 pieces and features the digital hour and minute displays on a white lacquered dial; at the time of its release in January, only two were known to be complete. The piece retails for $66,500, which includes the chain, also in 18-karat rose gold (though we suspect two watch chains may have been linked together to create the necklace length seen here).

Where to Buy: As the suit is haute couture, you’ll need an in at Maison Margiela, though Saks Fifth Avenue carries a similar single-breasted suit with oversized styling in black wool, also by Maison Margiela. Hogan, meanwhile, sells similar styles of the sneakers on its site. More information about the IWC Tribute to Pallweber Edition “150 Years” likewise can be found on the watchmaker’s site, or at its flagship boutiques in New York and Beverly Hills.