Shout! Factory Hires Former Kew Media Exec Steven Katz to Lead Business Affairs

The Los Angeles-based executive will oversees deal-making at the multi-platform media group.

Longtime Kew Media Group exec Steven Katz has landed at Shout! Factory to head up its business and legal affairs.

Named vp of business and legal affairs at Shout, based in Los Angeles, Katz will oversee dealmaking in film and TV acquisitions, development, production, distribution and other company divisions.

He left Kew Media as vp of business and legal affairs in February 2020 as co-founders Peter Sussman and Steven Silver tipped the company into a court-directed bankruptcy, before their assets were sold off. That corporate collapse followed Kew Media in 2017 bulking up by acquiring six TV producers to avoid being outmuscled in a television market affected by cord-cutting and new streaming platforms.

The announcement of Katz' hire was made by Shout’s founders and CEOs Bob Emmer and Garson Foos. "As we embark on a year of growth across multiple business sectors, I am thrilled to welcome Steven on board as part of our growing team at Shout,” Emmer, to whom Katz will reports, said in a statement.

“He brings substantial experience in entertainment, licensing, distribution, and original productions. We look forward to Steven playing a major role in the company’s executive team," he added.

Before Kew Media, Katz worked at its predecessor, Content Media Group, as vp of business & legal affairs. And he earlier worked at Sidley & Austin, Endeavor and other talent management companies.