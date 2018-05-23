'Show Dogs' to Be Edited Amid Backlash Against "Troubling" Abuse Scene

“Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film."

Show Dogs is getting an edit after an advocacy group criticized the film for containing a message about sexual assault that is often associated with child abuse.

“Responding to concerns raised by moviegoers and some specific organizations, Global Road Entertainment has decided to remove two scenes from the film Show Dogs that some have deemed not appropriate for children," the movie's distributor said Wednesday in a statement.

The pic, which stars Will Arnett, centers on a police dog that must enter into a dog show competition in order to help solve a crime involving a baby panda.

After the release of Show Dogs last Friday, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation criticized the film for a scene that sees the main dog Max be inappropriately grabbed. He is then told to go to a "zen place" as a way to control his apparent discomfort.

In a statement Tuesday, the group said the scenes "are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children — telling them to pretend they are somewhere else."

"The company takes these matters very seriously and remains committed to providing quality entertainment for the intended audiences based on the film’s rating," added Global Road. "We apologize to anybody who feels the original version of Show Dogs sent an inappropriate message. The revised version of the film will be available for viewing nationwide starting this weekend.”