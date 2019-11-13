Showtime to Be Linear Home for A24 Movies

Under the pact, A24's theatrical releases through Nov. 1, 2022 will air across Showtime channels and streaming services.

Indie studio A24 has inked a new output deal with Showtime Networks, under which their theatrical releases through Nov. 1, 2022 will air across Showtime channels and streaming services.

The deal will include up to 16 films annually produced by A24, whose upcoming theatrical releases include Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown; Mike Mills’ next film, starring Joaquin Phoenix; and Green Knight, starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander.

Under the deal, Showtime Networks — which includes Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix and Showtime multiplex channels — will have the exclusive rights to the television premiere of A24’s previous Oscar-winning and nominated films including Moonlight, Lady Bird, Room and Ex Machina.

“We can’t wait to bring Showtime viewers this incredible collection of world-class films from some of the most acclaimed visionaries in the industry,” said Showtime Networks' Kent Sevener, executive vp, content acquisition and business and legal affairs, who made today's announcement. “Along with our award-winning series, documentaries, sports offerings and an already established library of theatrical titles, A24’s iconic slate of films exemplifies Showtime as a one-stop shop for curated, cutting-edge content."

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime. They are one of the most dynamic platforms in the business, and they consistently showcase first-rate, singular programming. We think they are the perfect home for our diverse array of projects," said A24 in a statement.

The New York-based, Oscar-winning outfit has a multiyear agreement with Apple that was announced in November 2018, under which A24 will produce a slate of multiple films for the tech giant, beginning with the Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray father-daughter feature On the Rocks.

A24 previously held a multiyear pact with Amazon, which served as the exclusive premium subscription home for its movies.