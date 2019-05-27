CBS Signs Exclusive Deal for Showtime, All Access Series With Russian Streamer Amedia TV

'Black Monday' is part of the deal between Amedia and CBS

In a multiyear deal, Showtime and CBS All Access series, including 'Black Monday' and 'The Twilight Zone,' will stream exclusively on Russian service Amedia TV.

Major Russian online video service Amedia TV has signed an exclusive deal with CBS, licensing series from CBS-owned network Showtime and the company's online platform CBS All Access.

The multiyear, multi-series content deal covers current Showtime series, such as Black Monday and Kidding, as well as the upcoming shows Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe. CBS All Access original programs including The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill and The Stand, are also part of the deal.

The agreement includes numerous series from the Showtime library, including Californication, Dexter and House of Lies.

"This agreement is an example of the scope and range of content CBS can deliver international broadcasters across multiple premium programming brands," Armando Nuñez, president and chief executive officer, CBS Global Distribution Group, said in a statement, adding: "Amedia TV has done a terrific job of broadcasting CBS and Showtime content in the past, and we look forward to them taking on an expanded slate of our programming with this new agreement."

Amedia TV is one of Russia's largest SVOD services. Back in 2017, it struck a deal with HBO, receiving the "home of HBO" status and rights to air first-run shows and HBO's entire programming library. Amedia also has licensing deals with Fox, Starz, Sony Pictures, ABC Studios and the BBC.

The Amedia deal is another example of how U.S. networks are shifting their international business model toward the streaming and direct-to-consumer business. As big free-to-air channels in Europe buy fewer U.S.-made series —preferring home-grown content or lower-cost reality programming — American networks are increasingly signing volume deals with online players, betting the direct-to-consumer market will grow globally similar to the manner it has stateside.

CBS, which reported its best-ever quarterly revenue this month, credited surging sales of digital content — the company's direct-to-consumer subscribers grew 71 percent year-over-year — for the boost.