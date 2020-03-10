Showtime Networks Names Michael Crotty CFO

The executive, who has served as CFO of The Players’ Tribune since 2016, will replace Adam Townsend who is leaving the company at the end of the month.

ViacomCBS' Showtime Networks said Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Crotty executive vp and chief financial officer, replacing Adam Townsend who will leave the company at the end of the month after 12 years of service across Showtime and CBS.

Crotty, who will be based in New York and report to Showtime Networks chairman and CEO David Nevins, will also have oversight of BET Networks’ finance team. Starting Tuesday, he will be responsible for all financial matters relating to Showtime Networks’ and BET Networks’ businesses, including oversight of finance, strategy and information systems, which encompasses budgeting, planning, forecasting and accounting.

Crotty returns to Showtime Networks after serving as CFO of The Players’ Tribune since 2016. He previously served as senior vp affiliate revenue and business operations for Showtime Networks and before that as vp finance, business development and operations at Smithsonian Networks. The company said that in that role he was "one of the key executives that launched Smithsonian Networks."

"We count ourselves incredibly fortunate to be able to lure Michael back to Showtime," Nevins said. "He is extremely well liked and respected by everyone he worked with during his previous stint here, and the years he spent as CFO of The Players' Tribune have given him indispensable entrepreneurial and leadership experience that he brings back to us."

"Adam has been invaluable to Showtime Networks and CBS, not only with managing our finances but also our overall leadership," said Nevins. "He’s been an enormous help in driving our business through a year of many transitions, and we are sorry to lose him."

He credited Townsend, who has been Showtime CFO since October 2018 after serving as CBS Corp.'s executive vp corporate finance and investor relations, with developing Showtime's broader financial strategy and guiding its growth in streaming. "He has also played a key role in the integration of Showtime Networks within ViacomCBS, setting the network up for future success," the company said.