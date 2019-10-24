Streamer Shroud Debuts to Over 78,000 Viewers on Mixer Platform

Michael Grzesiek made his first official stream on Microsoft's service on Thursday evening, less than 12 hours after the shocking announcement that he would be leaving Twitch was made.

Michael Grzesiek, better-known by his alias Shroud, made a big splash in his debut on Microsoft's Mixer, his new streaming home.

Using its livestream analytics tool Arsenal, tech company Lightstream Studios (which partnered with Microsoft in 2018) reports that Grzesiek's first stream on the Mixer platform brought in just over 78,000 concurrent viewers.

Grzesiek shocked the streamer community on Thursday when he announced he would be leaving Amazon's Twitch, on which he amassed an audience of over 7 million followers, for Mixer. The move was the second high-profile divorce for Twitch in just a few months as, in August, the platform's biggest star, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, also jumped ship in favor of Mixer. Ninja bowed to peak viewer number of 93,148.

Mixer officially launched in 2016, then named Beam, and was later rebranded under its current name in 2017 shortly after being acquired by Microsoft the year before.

Twitch still makes up the vast majority of live-stream hours watched at more than 75 percent, according to a recent report by StreamElements. Mixer, meanwhile, currently accounts for 3 percent.