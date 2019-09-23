Sid Haig, 'House of 1000 Corpses' and 'Devil's Rejects' Star, Dies at 80

"He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens," his wife, Suzie, says.

Sid Haig, the horror film actor and Rob Zombie collaborator who starred in House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, has died, according to his wife, Suzie Haig. He was 80.

Haig died Saturday, Suzie Haig said when she announced his death Monday morning via his Instagram page.

"On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next," she wrote. "He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us."

Of Haig's vast résumé, 149 credits, Captain Spaulding in House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects and 3 From Hell, is his most well known.

"Hooray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten," Zombie said Monday morning via social media.

Sidney Eddy Mosesian was born July 14, 1939 in Fresno, Calif.

Some of his film roles were in George Lucas’ classic THX 1138 and the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever.

Haig also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

He also appeared on a number of classic TV shows, such as Hill Street Blues, Batman, The A-Team, Get Smart, Star Trek and Gunsmoke.

His wife wrote that he was a "husband, father, grandfather, friend."