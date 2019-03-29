Sidney Lumet's 1970 Martin Luther King Jr. Doc to Get Free Screenings in AMC Theatres

The Oscar-nominated film will be re-released on the 51st anniversary of Dr. King's death.

AMC Theatres will host free screenings of Sidney Lumet's 1970 documentary King: A Filmed Record ... Montgomery to Memphis to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 51st anniversary of the civil rights leader's death.

The Oscar-nominated film will play at 100 AMC locations in cities and towns across the country on April 4 at 6 p.m., local time. The doc, from Kino Lorber and Gathr Films, runs 3 hours and 5 minutes.

King: A Filmed Record provides a historic filmed record of Dr. King's work and legacy. Prior to its 2013 re-release, it was rarely seen on the big screen after its 1970 "one-time only" premiere. The doc has been newly restored by the Library of Congress, in association with Richard J. Kaplan, an associate producer on the film.

“It’s an honor to present for free to AMC guests this acclaimed film about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I especially want to thank Bernice A. King and The King Center for their support and advice throughout this process of bringing her father’s biography back to the big screen,” AMC CEO-president Adam Aron said in a statement.