Sienna Miller Drama 'American Woman' Picked Up By Roadside Attractions, Vertical Entertainment

The film, which debuted at the Toronto Film Fest, is directed by Jake Scott.

Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have acquired Jake Scott’s drama American Woman, starring Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul and Amy Madigan. In the film, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, Miller plays a woman whose life is changed when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears. A June 14 release is planned.

"Sienna Miller delivers a triumph of a performance that is the beating heart of this unforgettable film. Her transformation over an 11-year journey during which American Woman unfolds blew us away. Jake Scott has done a magnificent job telling this emotional, layered and complex story while nurturing brilliant performances from an outstanding cast,” Roadside’s Eric d’Arbeloff and Vertical’s Peter Jarowey said in a joint statement. They are partnering for the movie’s release with Mill House Motion Pictures and Romulus Entertainment.

Written by Brad Ingelsby, the film was produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss, and Brad Feinstein. Executive producers are Erika Olde, Shea Kammer, Joseph F. Ingrassia, Ryan Stowell, Jordan Foley, Jonathan Rosenthal and Ingelsby.

The deal was negotiated by Roadside’s Howard Cohen, Vertical Entertainment’s Rich Goldberg and Jarowey and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Endeavor Content also is handling the international distribution rights.