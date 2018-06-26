Sigourney Weaver Joins Rome Film Fest Sessions Lineup

Paolo Virzi will present his new film 'Notti Magiche' about the 1990 Rome World Cup.

The lineup for the 13th Rome Film Fest is already taking shape.

Sigourney Weaver will travel to Italy to take part in a Close Encounter session, the festival's name for its public discussions with big industry names. The actress, known for some of the biggest box-office hits in history from Alien and Ghostbusters to Avatar, will discuss her long career and the versatile acting skills that made her famous.

As previously announced, Martin Scorsese is set to receive the lifetime achievement award at the event. The director will also take part in a Close Encounter session. He is set to talk about his fifty-year long career, as well as the Italian films that have influenced his own body of work.

In addition, organizers unveiled Tuesday that director Paolo Virzi will present his latest film, Notti Magiche, which is set in Rome during the 1990 World Cup. The film is produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production with Rai Cinema.

Academy Award-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore (Cinema Paradiso) will also take part in a Close Encounter event to discuss his influences, including the noir genre, literature and other cinema. And Paolo Sorrentino's longtime collaborator cinematographer, Luca Bigazzi, will discuss the craft with another Italian heavyweight cinematographer, Arnaldo Catinari.

Meanwhile, editors Giogio Franchini and Esmeralda Calabria will host a talk about the theory behind their work. And artist and Academy Award-winning co-writer of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Pierre Bismuth will also discuss his work with the public at the festival.

Two retrospectives are already planned, one for English comedy giant Peter Sellers, and one for French filmmaker Maurice Pialat. Additionally, between October and January, the Museum of Ara Pacis will host an exhibition dedicated to Italian icon Marcello Mastroianni.

The Rome Film Fest takes place Oct. 18-Oct. 28.