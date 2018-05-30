'Silicon Valley's' Jimmy O. Yang Signs With WME (Exclusive)

He also is part of the cast of the highly anticipated 'Crazy Rich Asians.'

Silicon Valley's Jimmy O. Yang has signed with WME in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

As Jian Yang, Erlich Bachman's (T.J. Miller) erstwhile employee, Yang recurred on the first season of the HBO comedy before being promoted to series regular. He currently can be seen on the big screen in the Melissa McCarthy starrer Life of the Party, and will return to theaters later this summer in Warner Bros.' highly anticipated Crazy Rich Asians as Bernard Tai, the obnoxious playboy who throws the groom a ridiculous bachelor party in international waters.

Yang took a dramatic turn in his feature-film debut, Peter Berg's Boston Marathon bombing drama Patriots Day, playing real-life hero Dun Meng, the Chinese student who survived a carjacking by the bombers and escaped, eventually helping authorities track down the culprits. THR critic Sheri Linden called Yang's performance "superb" and his sequence "by far the most tense, suspenseful and involving portion of the movie."

The Hong Kong-born actor released his first book, How to American: An Immigrant's Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, in March to coincide with the start of his stand-up tour.

Yang continues to be repped by Artists First and Schreck Rose.