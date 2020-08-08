Simon Cowell Hospitalized With Back Injury After Falling Off Electric Bicycle

The English record executive and 'America's Got Talent' host was test riding the bike in Malibu on Saturday.

Simon Cowell was involved in an accident on Saturday afternoon while riding his electric bicycle in Malibu, California, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The English record executive and host of America's Got Talent is being treated in hospital for a back injury after test riding a new bike.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," a spokesperson for Cowell told THR. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

In April, Cowell's company Syco Entertainment teamed with the Shanghai Media Group on a new Chinese talent show The Magnificent Dancer, based on Syco's competition series The Greatest Dancer, which launched in the U.K. in 2019 on BBC One. Two seasons have been broadcast so far.

Late last year, Syco and Fremantle-owned banner Thames signed a new five-year deal with the U.K.'s ITV, ensuring that the reality series Britain's Got Talent remains on the channel until 2024. Meanwhile, competition series The X Factor returned this year.