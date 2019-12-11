Simon Cowell Inks New 5-Year Deal With U.K.'s ITV

The deal lands amid controversy for Cowell in the U.S. over Gabrielle Union's departure from 'America's Got Talent.'

Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment and Fremantle-owned banner Thames have signed a new five-year deal with the U.K.'s ITV, extending a long-standing relationship and ensuring Britain's Got Talent will remain on the channel until 2024 and The X Factor will return in 2020.

The deal lands amid controversy for Cowell in the U.S. surrounding Gabrielle Union's departure from America's Got Talent. Union said she was fired after complaining about a hostile environment on the show, which NBC is now investigating.

"I am thrilled our relationship with ITV is to continue for the foreseeable future," said Cowell. "ITV has always been home to Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor — and me! — and this long-term commitment shows the mutual respect in our partnership.

I would, of course, like to thank [ITV executive] Carolyn [McCall] and Kevin [Lygo] for their ongoing support plus all the teams at ITV, Syco and Thames for their hard work and dedication."

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s director of television added: "We are delighted to have secured Simon for another five years with ITV. His track record speaks for itself. He creates shows that bring the nation together, celebrating the talent and diversity of modern Britain and giving ordinary people with extraordinary talent the chance to find fame."

Amelia Brown, managing director of Thames said: “The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent are shows full of heart, enjoyed by the whole family. Both celebrate talent of all kinds, from all walks of life and after 15 and 13 years respectively, we’re proud to make programs which are much-loved staples of the ITV schedule. We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with the network to bring these shows into people’s homes across the U.K..”