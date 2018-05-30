Simon Cowell on Not Watching 'American Idol' Reboot: "I'm Genuinely Not Interested"

Cowell, along with fellow 'AGT' judge Mel B, also teased the upcoming 13th season of the NBC talent competition show.

In case you’ve wondered if Simon Cowell has sat down and binge-watched the newly revamped American Idol on ABC, with famous judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the answer is, No, he has not.

Cowell, along with fellow America’s Got Talent judge Mel B, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to explain why he’s “genuinely not interested” in catching Idol and how AGT’s 13th season has some of the best talent yet.

“I’m genuinely not interested,” he said when asked if he’s been watching the show. “I think when we were on it years ago, it was a fun show. It was different, it was kind of naïve, lots of surprises…. I kind of think we’ve been there, I’ve been there, time for something new.”

“And we have some good singers on the show this year. Interestingly, on Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent, I think we get better singers on the Got Talent shows than the other singing show. I don’t know what it is,” he added.

After Tuesday night’s season premiere, it’s clear that the show is nothing short of “feel good" feels.

“There’s been some really emotional stories and I feel what the contestants are feeling,” Mel B explained. “Their nerves, their disappointment. So I think this season, like all seasons, is very feel good.”

The two judges also shared a piece of advice for aspiring AGT contestants. “Just go for it. And just practice,” Mel said.

Cowell added, “I would say don’t be a second-rate version of what we’ve seen before. If we’ve seen somebody unique, you don’t want to see a worse notion of that next time.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.