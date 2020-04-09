Simon Cowell's Syco, Fremantle Launching 'Magnificent Dancer' in China

The Shanghai Media Group is also developing the show, which is based on Syco's 'The Greatest Dancer' in the U.K. and is set to air on Dragon TV later this spring.

Fremantle, Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment and the Shanghai Media Group have teamed on new Chinese talent show The Magnificent Dancer.

Based on Syco's The Greatest Dancer, the show is set to launch on Dragon TV later this spring. It marks Fremantle's first format licensing deal in China. The deal – negotiated during the height of the coronavirus outbreak – was brokered by Haryaty Rahman, Fremantle’s senior vp of distribution, Asia, international.

The primetime entertainment series will bring together a host of local talent as they give the performances in search for China’s greatest dancer. Crossing every dance style, from ballet and jazz to hip hop, the competition will feature a number of genres as well as dramatic auditions, challenges and live performances. Expect incredible routines and remarkable performances as dancers from across China perform on stage each week in the hope of being crowned the winner.

"China is an extremely accomplished and sophisticated market when it comes to international formats," said Ganesh Rajaram, Fremantle’s general manager and executive vp sales for Asia. "We are proud to be partnering again with Shanghai Media Group, who we work with on China’s Got Talent, to bring The Magnificent Dancer to China. This deal is testament to their determination and commitment to an inspirational new dance show in the region."

The Greatest Dancer first launched in the U.K. in January 2019 on BBC One, with two seasons produced and broadcast so far.