Simon Miller, Paramount Launch 'Grease' Collection at Nordstrom for 40th Anniversary

The items modernize the classic movie musical's '50s style.

Tell me more! Los Angeles-based contemporary clothing label Simon Miller has partnered with Paramount Pictures to release a Grease-themed clothing collection in honor of the classic movie musical's 40th anniversary. The women's 12-piece set, available online and in-store at Nordstrom SPACE, features various styles that pay homage to the film's '50s-inspired looks.

Among the nostalgic items are the "Sandy Jean," a black denim skinny jean; the "Frenchie Plaid Capri," tapered pants with a "retro cotton print"; the "Greased Jacket," a lightning-bolt-studded faux leather biker jacket; and the "T-Bird Capri Jean," complete with dark rinse denim and a red leather patch resembling the T-Bird logo.

“As a kid, I was completely obsessed with the characters and the culture of Grease," said Simon Miller creative director Chelsea Hanford. "It was a movie that inspired me with the soundtrack, the fashion, and the California teenage life. I must have watched it 30 times in a row with my sister."

More pieces, ranging from $100 to $650, include cropped tees decorated with film stills and character names like "Danny" and "Rizzo," as well as the "Bolt Bonsai" red leather purse with a white lightning decal. Grease, starring Olivia Newton John, John Travolta, Stockard Channing and Didi Conn, premiered in summer 1978.