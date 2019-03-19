'The Simpsons', 'Avatar', 'Deadpool' Appear on Disney Homepage After Fox Deal Closure

The company completed the $71.3 billion acquisition of large parts of 21st Century Fox on Wednesday.

After the Walt Disney Co. closed its $71.3 billion acquisition of large parts of 21st Century Fox a few minutes after midnight east coast time, the company's official website got a makeover and added pictures of iconic Fox properties.

Characters from The Simpsons, Avatar, Deadpool and Atlanta, as well as images of IPL cricket and soccer, were added to the homepage alongside characters from well known Disney properties Frozen, Star Wars, Captain Marvel and Toy Story. The addition of Fox properties reflects the huge breadth and diversity of content now under Disney's banner.

Under the terms of the mega-deal, Disney is adding the Fox film and TV studio, the FX networks, National Geographic, Indian TV giant Star India and Fox's 30 percent stake in streaming service Hulu to its portfolio. Disney has increased its stake in Hulu to 60 percent, with Comcast owning 30 percent, and AT&T's Warner Media 10 percent of the streaming service.

Disney must still sell 22 regional sports networks in the U.S. and its sports networks in Brazil and Mexico as part of regulatory approvals in those markets. In Europe, the company agreed to sell its stakes in such networks as Lifetime and History.