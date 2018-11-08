'The Simpsons' Duff Beer Pop-Up Coming to Burbank

The pop-up will run from 2-10 p.m. and is only available to those who are 21 and over.

In the immortal words of Homer Simpson, "Whoo-hoo!"

On Thursday, The Simpsons' Instagram account announced that a Duff Beer pop-up is coming to Lincoln Beer Company in Burbank on Saturday. The pop-up will extend from 2-10 p.m. and is only available to those who are 21 and over.

"#OFFICIALLYDUFF," the post said in its caption, probably referring to the many unofficial versions of Duff Beer sold across the country since The Simpsons began.

Duff Beer is already available at Universal Studios in Florida and Hollywood.

The Simpsons is currently in its 30th season on Fox.