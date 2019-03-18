Simu Liu, Liza Weil Join Feminist Indie Drama 'Women is Losers'

The Bowery Hills Entertainment feature follows a pregnant Latina teen in 1960s San Francisco.

Kim's Convenience star Simu Liu and How to Get Away With Murder's Liza Weil have joined indie drama Women is Losers, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Writer/director Lissette Feliciano loosely based the story on her own mother's life. In Women is Losers, pregnant Latina teen Celina (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Lorenza Izzo) decides to keep her baby after her friend dies during an abortion attempt. As Celina faces the compounded obstacles of being a young single mother of color in 1960s San Francisco, she finds allies and mentors along the way.

Canadian actor Liu plays Gilbert, a fifth-generation Chinese American who becomes a friend to Celina and helps her combat racial discrimination as well as navigate a career in the real estate industry. "When I met Simu and dug deeper into his own story and values around representation, I knew we were on the right track in making something meaningful," said Feliciano of the character who in real life was her mother's business mentor.

Gilmore Girls alum Liza Weil plays Minerva, a woman whose world-weary experience in a patriarchal environment makes her seem initially critical of Celina. "Minerva and Celina will show us what happens when we reconnect the dialogue between women," said Feliciano in a statement. "Liza and Lorenza are going to breathe so much truth into that connection. I can't wait for the audience to experience what a healthy relationship between women looks like."

Women is Losers is produced by Bowery Hills Entertainment's Andrea Chung (Seoul Searching), and executive produced by Izzo, Cecilia B. Ramos, Ghalib Datta, Alan Pao and Feliciano. "When I read the script, I recognized what a brilliant writer [Lissette] was, but this being her directorial debut, I didn't want to be the female producer that said, 'One of the best scripts I've read in years; good luck getting your film made,'" Chung said in a statement. "I had to do this for her and myself because I knew better, and if we were to overcome any hurdles it was best achieved together."