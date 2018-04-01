Sinclair Broadcast Group Slammed for Video Montage of Local Anchors Reading Anti-Media Script

The company, which owns over 170 television stations across the country, was criticized on social media for attempting to "push their extremely biased agenda."

Following reports from CNN's Brian Stelter in early March that Sinclair Broadcasting Group would be requiring local news anchor on their over 170 television stations across the country to record a promo addressing the "troubling trend of irresponsible, one sided news stories plaguing our country,” Deadspin published a transcription of the script and a video montage of anchors across the U.S. reading the script.

How America's largest local TV owner turned its news anchors into soldiers in Trump's war on the media: https://t.co/iLVtKRQycL pic.twitter.com/dMdSGellH3 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 31, 2018

Critics of the video were quick to voice their concern on social media, calling it "chilling" and an "attempt to push an "extremely biased agenda."

Sinclair, which owns or operates nearly 200 television stations across the U.S., has recently been in talks with Tribune Media for a merger valued at just under $4 billion.

"Watch this video. Read this article. Sinclair Broadcast Group is buying up local stations all over the country & using them to push their extremely biased agenda," wrote comic actor Kumail Nanjiani on Twitter, linking to the video.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert shared a link to the video with the caption, "Jinx! You owe me a coke."

House of Cards creator Beau Willimon called for a boycott of the broadcast group, tweeting, "Find out if any of your local stations are owned @WeAreSinclair (Sinclair Broadcast Group). If so, make sure to boycott watching them so advertisers drop. This is what corporate authoritarian propaganda looks like. #BoycottSinclair."

Director Joss Whedon wrote, "This is a terrifying look at how precisely Sinclair media is controlling their message. This IS extremely dangerous to our democracy. Painful and necessary viewing. (It does help if you imagine every one of them breaking into “God I hope I get it” at the end)."

The Wire creator David Simon tweeted, "If you're watching a Sinclair station, you're as dumb a rube as they are counting on you to be. And if you work at one, as big a whore."