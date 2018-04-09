Sinclair Commentator Resigns Over Tweet Threatening to Assault Parkland Teen

Jamie Allman, who hosted a nightly news show on local ABC affiliate KDNL in St. Louis and a morning FM radio show on 97.1, resigned on Monday after advertisers began dropping his station.

A commentator at a Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned television station in St. Louis has resigned following a tweet he wrote that made lewd references to violating Parkland teen David Hogg with a "hot poker," The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Conservative commentator Jamie Allman, who hosted a nightly news show on local ABC affiliate KDNL in St. Louis and a morning FM radio show on 97.1, resigned on Monday after advertisers began dropping his station following his March 26 tweet.

"He has resigned and his show is off the air immediately," Ronn Torossian, CEO of PR firm 5W, told THR. Torossian is acting as spokesman for Sinclair.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, local real estate company The Gellman Team and wellness center PALM Health all dropped their advertising on the network following public criticism of Allman's tweet.

The tweet has since been deleted and Allman's account has been locked, but his tweet was screenshotted and reported by River Front Times on Friday.

Sinclair, which owns or operates nearly 200 television stations across the U.S., recently came under intense criticism when a video montage of broadcasters at its stations reading the same script was posted by Deadspin.