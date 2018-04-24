Sinclair and Tribune Sell 23 Stations in Quest for Merger Approval

Sinclair had hoped to close its acquisition of Tribune before the end of 2017, though regulators have stalled amid complaints.

Still trying to appease regulators who worry that Sinclair Broadcast will own stations that reach more than 39 percent of all American homes should it acquire Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, the companies said Tuesday they have agreed to sell 23 stations to several competitors.

Sinclair and Tribune have been negotiating a sale of up to 10 stations to 21st Century Fox, and those talks are still proceeding. While the conglomerate controlled by Rupert Murdoch was not listed as one of the buyers Tuesday, Sinclair and Tribune listed seven stations as being sold to a company to be named later.

One of the larger transactions disclosed Tuesday had Standard Media Group paying $441.7 million for nine TV stations owned by either Sinclair or Tribune, most of them Fox affiliates.

Other buyers of stations owned by Sinclair or Tribune include Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting and Meredith Corp., while Tribune sold WGN-TV in Chicago to an entity called WGN-TV LLC.

Sinclair had hoped to close its acquisition of Tribune before the end of 2017, though regulators have stalled amid complaints from activists — including some who don't like Sinclair's conservative editorials — so that now the merger should close before June.

"The sales are part of Sinclair's larger acquisition of Tribune Media Company, in order to obtain necessary governmental approval of the Tribune transaction," the companies said Tuesday in a press release.