MOVIES

Oscars: Singapore Selects 'A Land Imagined' for International Feature Film Category

2:38 AM PDT 9/27/2019 by Mathew Scott

Credit: Akanga Film Asia _ Philipp Aldrup Photography

'A Land Imagined'

The Locarno Golden Leopard-winning thriller follows the case of a missing Chinese worker.

Singapore has selected the noirish A Land Imagined for submission in the international feature film category at the Oscars.

The Yeo Siew Hua-directed thriller stars Peter Yu, Luna Kwok and Liu Xiaoyi and follows the case of a missing Chinese construction worker and the cop assigned to his case.

A Land Imagined was produced by Akanga Film Asia and has picked up a slew of awards on the international circuit, including the Golden Leopard at Locarno. It was also picked up for streaming on Netflix.

"A Land Imagined is a tribute to Singapore and those who helped to build this migrant nation, so we are thrilled that it will represent our country on a stage as big as the Oscars," Yeo said in a statement released by the Singapore Film Commission (SFC).

SFC director Joachim Ng described A Land Imagined as a "deep and insightful film that delves into themes such as the social integration of migrant laborers."

"The film has won critical acclaim at many film festivals, and is a great example of a made-with-Singapore film that has the potential to win audiences around the world," he said.

Singapore is yet to pick up a nomination for what was previously known as the best foreign film. The island nation first submitted an entry in 1959 and then has done so continuously since 2005.