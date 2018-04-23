Singer Michelle Williams Signs With APA

She appeared at Coachella on both weekends as part of a Destiny's Child reunion.

Singer Michelle Williams has signed with APA, The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard have exclusively learned. The agency will represent her in film, television, music, theatrical and branding.

Williams appeared on both weekends of Coachella this month as part of a Destiny's Child reunion during Beyonce's Saturday headlining sets.

As a solo artist, Williams has released four albums: 2002's Heart to Yours, 2004's Do You Know, 2008's Unexpected and 2014's Journey to Freedom. She also has distinguished herself on stage, making her Broadway debut in the title role of Aida in 2003 and returning to the Great White Way in 2010 as Roxie Hart in Chicago (a role she also played on the West End). Williams also portrayed Shug Avery on The Color Purple's 2007 national tour, and her other theater credits include Fela! and play What My Husband Doesn't Know.

Williams has guest hosted on The View, The Real, The Talk and The Meredith Vieira Show, and co-hosted Oxygen reality series Fix My Choir. In 2015 she launched home collection Believe by Michelle, which currently sells furniture and candles. And she serves as an ambassador for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office on Women's Health.