SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer's Pay Rises to $18.8 Million in 2019

The satellite radio giant is part of Liberty Media, controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone.

Jim Meyer, CEO of satellite radio company SiriusXM Holdings, saw his total compensation for 2019 rise 6.5 percent to $18.78 million, up compared with $17.63 million in 2018, according to the company's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. He had made $9.66 million in 2017.

Meyer saw his base salary rise slightly to $2 million. The rest of his 2019 compensation came from a $8.75 million bonus, up from $8 million, and stock awards that were nearly unchanged at $7.5 million.

President and chief content officer Scott Greenstein's 2019 compensation package amounted to $4.56 million, down from $19.29 million in 2018 when he benefited from stock awards related to a new employment agreement.

Meyer recently said that 2019, during which the home of Howard Stern acquired music streaming service Pandora, was "a challenging year" that meant bringing SiriusXM and Pandora together, but he was "really pleased" with the integration and bullish on the future upside of the firm.

This February, SiriusXM followed that up with an investment of $75 million in open audio platform SoundCloud in return for a minority stake of an undisclosed size and two board seats. SoundCloud said it would use the additional investment to "accelerate its product development and enhance the services that fuel its global community of creators and listeners."