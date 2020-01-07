SiriusXM Ends 2019 With 34.9 Million Paid Subscribers

The audio entertainment firm, controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media and led by CEO Jim Meyer, finished the year with around 30 million self-pay satellite radio subscribers, but didn't disclose its Pandora user base.

Audio entertainment giant SiriusXM Holdings, the home of Howard Stern, ended 2019 with around 30 million self-pay satellite radio and 34.9 million total paid subscribers, a new high for the firm.

The company on Tuesday said it added more than 1.06 million self-pay SiriusXM subscribers in 2019, exceeding its guidance, but did not break out its year-end Pandora subscriber base. The company also forecast 2020 self-pay net subscriber additions for SiriusXM of more than 900,000 and full-year company revenue of around $8.1 billion.

The company, controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media, had ended September with more than 34.6 million satellite radio subscribers, including more than 29.6 million self-pay subscribers, and nearly 6.3 million self-pay Pandora subscribers.

Said CEO Jim Meyer: "Last year was a milestone for SiriusXM. Not only did we achieve our tenth consecutive year of million-plus self-pay net additions, but we also completed our acquisition of Pandora Media and made significant investments in our business, all while returning more than $2 billion to our stockholders. And our new 2020 guidance points to what should be another excellent year of growth for SiriusXM."

SiriusXM has been touting the synergies between its satellite radio and Pandora streaming businesses, with the CEO last year highlighting that the increased scale helps the firm "to attract and promote new content."

Meyer has also touted Stern's growing video business, but has emphasized that SiriusXM was "not going to get into the television business or the movie business." Said the CEO last year: "That's not what we do. Our video will be all about enhancing the audio experience" and boosting user engagement.

Before Monday's subscriber update, B. Riley FBR analyst Zack Silver maintained his "buy" rating on SiriusXM's stock, but increased his stock price target by half a dollar to $8.50, saying he was "staying constructive" on the stock. He predicted that the SiriusXM satellite radio service could add 899,000 self-pay subscribers in 2020.

"While consensus expectations are for a decline in new car sales in 2020, SiriusXM continues to see double-digit growth in used car trial starts and a healthy used car conversion rate," he wrote in a report. "Customer satisfaction remains high and a ramp of new exclusives (e.g. Marvel podcasts, Drake partnership) should bolster subscriber engagement."

SiriusXM's stock was slightly lower in early Tuesday trading.